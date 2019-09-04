Twitter Reacts To The Passing Of Songwriter LaShawn Daniels

Tragic news to report. Grammy-winning LaShawn Daniels, who often appeared on the reality show “Tamar & Vince” has passed away. A cause of death has not been determined but he was only 41 years old.

Daniels ofter collaborated with the producer Darkchild. His songwriting credits include Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine”, “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child, “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, “If You Had My Love” by Jennifer Lopez and “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” by Whitney Houston. He also won a Grammy in 2000 for Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.” His last Grammy nomination came in 2013 for his work on Tamar Braxton’s single “Love and War.”

Just five days ago, he posted a photo on his Instagram on Michael Jackson’s birthday, who he also worked with. The pic included the caption, “Every year it becomes more clear that God allowed me to be part of history. Arguably THE MOST Iconic Legendary artist of our time Michael Jackson’s last work, last studio album in its entirety #Invincible was with me as a songwriter. How could this kid from Newark NJ get to such a level? Answer; MY LORD AND SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST! God allows us to be part of history and we not even know. The thing that Navigates such blessings is ‘TRUST.’ I Trust in the Lord with ALL my Heart and the message in this post is YOU SHOULD TOO!! Happy Birthday KING OF POP #MichaelJackson#MyLifeWillNeverBeTheSame.”

Our condolences go out to LaShawn’s family and friends. Reactions have been pouring in from Twitter. See below.