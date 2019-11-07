Twitter Redefines ‘Hymen’ After T.I.’s Comments About Daughter’s Gynecologist

Rapper T.I. frames himself as being “woke” despite questionable comments in the past. However, his latest statements about his daughter’s virginity has many people disturbed and, of course, clowning him.

SEE ALSO: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

In case you missed it, in on “Ladies Like Us,” T.I. talked about his eldest daughter, 18-year-old Deyjah Harris, — and her virginity. When it comes to discussing sex with her, the 39-year-old said, “Not only have we had the conversation — we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her.”

He revealed he started this creepy ritual after her 16th birthday party and”put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.'”

T.I. continued, “So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.'”

T.I. further explained, “And so then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity. So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.'”

Disturbingly, he added, “I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

The rapper was slammed on social media. Write Yashar Ali tweeted, “This is disgusting and horrible. Rapper T.I. says that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist to make sure her hymen is still intact! Even after her 18th birthday (not that it makes it ok before her 18th birthday).”

This is disgusting and horrible. Rapper T.I. says that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist to make sure her hymen is still intact! Even after her 18th birthday (not that it makes it ok before her 18th birthday) Horrifying https://t.co/hQwSSsqJER pic.twitter.com/59rSMTDKfz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

One user also said, “This is absolutely disgusting and perverted and vile and ignorant and just plain wrong. TI is a sick, controlling narcissist and there is absolutely NO way Deyjah, her mother or any woman in TI’s life should be okay with this.”

This is absolutely disgusting and perverted and vile and ignorant and just plain wrong. TI is a sick, controlling narcissist and there is absolutely NO way Deyjah, her mother or any woman in TI’s life should be okay with this. https://t.co/tDjVdAoSom — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) November 6, 2019

Of course, Twitter has got jokes by dragging T.I. in the most creative way possible. Black Twitter has redefined hymen just for the T.I. see below: