Justice For Renisha

Theodore Wafer Verdict Reached: Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder DETROIT (AP) — A jury convicted a suburban Detroit homeowner of second-degree murder and manslaughter on Thursday in the killing of a drunk, unarmed woman on his porch last year, rejecting his claim that he was afraid for his life and had acted in self-defense.

Jurors Begin Deliberating In Porch Shooting Case [VIDEO] DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit homeowner who opened his front door and blasted an unarmed woman on his porch should have called 911 instead of becoming “judge, jury and executioner,” a prosecutor said Wednesday in urging jurors to convict him of second-degree murder.

Theodore Wafer began testifying in his own defense Monday and is scheduled to resume testifying on Tuesday. While on the stand, Wafer said that he feared for his safety and that he refused to cower in his house.

Testimony continues in porch shooting trial of 19 y.o. Renisha McBride July 31, 2014

Expert Spars With Prosecutor Over Cut On Renisha McBride’s Hand July 31, 2014

DETROIT — A former medical examiner sparred with a prosecutor Thursday over a wound on the hand of a woman who was fatally shot on a Detroit-area porch, telling jurors it seems to fit the defense’s claim that Renisha McBride was pounding on the homeowner’s doors before she was killed.

Prosecution rest case in McBride murder trial July 30, 2014

Prosecutors have rested their case against Theodore Wafer in the Renisha McBride murder case.

Third day of testimony in porch shooting death July 29, 2014

New details emerge in McBride case July 28, 2014

New details are emerging about the night Theodore Wafer shot and killed Renisha McBride.

Renisha McBride: Jury Hears Opening Remarks In Theodore Wafer Trial [VIDEO] DETROIT -A Dearborn Heights man who killed an unarmed woman on his porch was rocked out of sleep by a series of “boom, boom, boom” pounding sounds outside his home, causing him to grab a shotgun, open the front door and fire, a defense lawyer told jurors during opening statements Wednesday.

Renisha McBride: Man Who Shot Unarmed Detroit Woman Will Stand Trial DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Detroit-area man who fatally shot a drunk, unarmed woman on his porch will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Thursday, rejecting a self-defense argument for the killer’s “bad choice.” There is no dispute that Theodore Wafer shot Renisha McBride, 19, through the screen of his front door in the early hours of Nov. 2. His attorneys said the 54-year-o sld man feared for his life, but Dearborn Heights Judge David Turfe said there were other ways to protect himself, including a phone call for help.

Jury selection has begun in the trial in the Renisha McBride murder case.

Autopsy Of Renisha McBride Raises New Questions The curious details surrounding the death of 19-year-old Detroit woman Renisha McBride continue to emerge in the days since her unfortunate passing. Now with an official autopsy report made available to the public, the family attorney is seeking charges against the White man who fired the shot that killed McBride.

Officials say the man charged in the death of Renisha McBride gave two statements to police.

911 Tapes In Renisha McBride Shooting Released [AUDIO]

The parents of 19-year-old Renisha McBride, who was slain on Nov. 2 on a porch in Dearborn Heights, Michigan while seeking help following a car accident, held a press conference on Friday to discuss the case and to thank Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy for her thorough work.

Defense May Question Renisha McBride’s Lifestyle In Murder Trial DETROIT — Lawyers for a Detroit-area man who fatally shot a young, unarmed woman on his porch are asking a rookie judge to step aside and are signaling that the victim’s lifestyle should be fair game at a June trial. Several court filings reviewed by The Associated Press show Theodore Wafer plans an aggressive defense to a charge of second-degree murder. Suggestions that Renisha McBride was on his Dearborn Heights porch simply to seek help after a car crash are “fiction” and “utterly erroneous,” says attorney Cheryl Carpenter.