Sounds About White! White Man Will Serve No Jail Time After Molesting An 11-Year-Old And Giving Her An STD

Not even children our protected by white privilege in the criminal justice system. Joseph Meili was found guilty of molesting an 11-year-old girl and giving her an sexually transmitted disease but he won’t be going to jail.

The Springfield News Leder reports, 22-year-old Joseph Meili met the child on an online dating website in July of 2017. The 11-year-old was reported missing when they were together and, according to court documents, “Police officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were scouring the area near the girl’s home in Republic until she was eventually found back at her home late that night, packing a bag to leave again.”

The child later tested positive for chlamydia.

After two years, Meili pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation, even though he was originally charged with kidnapping, statutory sodomy and statutory rape.

His punishment for third-degree child molestation? This Friday, he was sentenced to 5 years probation after admitting to a sex crime with the child. In addition, the conviction may go off his record if he successfully completes probation.

Joseph Meili, 22, pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation, but the conviction could go off his record if he successfully completes probation. Meili defense was that the 11-year-old lied to him online and said she was 18, not 11.

Judge Calvin Holden decided to sentenced Meili to probation even though that state asked that he be sent to prison for a 120-day program. Meili’s attorney said, “I think this is a just outcome.”

Believe is the judge who reportedly let Meili be on the streets:

Judge Calvin R. is notorious for letting rapists go free. CALL FOR HIS RESIGNATION pic.twitter.com/dRfQpetxk5 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 18, 2019

