75-Year-Old Black Arts Icon Sadie Roberts-Joseph ‘Found Murdered’ In Trunk Of A Car

The arts community in Louisiana’s capital city was mourning after it was reported that a Baton Rouge arts icon was found dead Friday night. The body of 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found in the trunk of a car, according to a Facebook post by State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle on Friday morning.

Roberts-Joseph was described as a staple in Baton Rouge. The late artist and activist was the founder of the city’s Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History. She was also a crusader to bring back the relevance of Juneteenth, a movement she had been spearheading since 1991.

“My heart is empty … as I learned last night that Ms. Sadie Roberts Joseph was found murdered!” Marcelle wrote in part of her Facebook post. “This woman was amazing and loved her history. She never bothered anyone. … I loved working with her and am saddened by her death.”

While Marcelle wrote that Roberts-Joseph was “murdered,” the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was not releasing any information about the cause of death. The car in which she was found was located about three miles from her home, The Advocate reported.

Roberts-Joseph’s death touched the Baton Rouge Police Department to the point that it took the time to remember her in a Facebook post that called her “a tireless advocate of peace in the community” who “will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.”

“Roberts-Joseph used her position to encourage African American children. She celebrated the election of Barack Obama, who is featured prominently in the museum,” The Advocate wrote.

Her words to the Advocate in 2016 at a Veterans Day event seemed to personify everything she was about: “When I try to do something, God always opens doors, and I try to do the very best that I can, not necessarily for me but particularly to help inspire and educate the younger generation. I find gratification that we are coming together and realizing our differences are not as great as our commonalities.”

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroners office was reportedly scheduled to conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death. In the meantime, officials urge people with any information about Roberts-Joseph’s death to call Crime Stoppers at (255) 344-7867.

