Black Trump Worshipper Incorrectly Blames LGBTQ Community For Draining Resources From Black Folks

As if Black Trump supporters could not get any more ridiculous, one Florida Republican candidate decided to keep lowering their shameful bar by claiming the LGBTQ community is stealing resources from Black folks.

Chico Cromartie, who is running for city council in St. Petersburg, has been open about his views on homosexuality. According to social media posts, Cromartie has said that the LGBTQ community was promoting sexuality to children. During Gay Pride month, he even said he would not honor the pride flag and posted pictures of rainbow flags on fire. Most recently, he criticized the St. Petersburg City Council, which has three openly gay members, for what he said was creating policies that allow members of the LGBTQ community to benefit from the Black community and taxpayer dollars.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Cromartie pointed to a resolution the council passed last month that includes LGBTQ-owned businesses in a study of city contracts, which was focused on women-owned and Black-owned businesses. The Tampa Bay Times reported that this resolution allocates no money to any businesses and Cromartie could not identify any policy that doles out tax dollars based on sexuality.

“The idea that the homosexuals should be considered to receive taxpayer dollars, based on the fact that they choose to be a homosexual, to me is not fair to the other citizens who choose not to be homosexual,” he said. “And if I’m elected, I’m going to dismantle all those policies.”

He also made comments about Black leaders who have supported the LGBTQ community, portraying them as “sellouts” who were only supporting Pride Month for money.

In addition to his homophobic views, Cromartie is a major Trump supporter who has shared articles and social posts by the racist-in-chief himself, Mike Pence and Melania Trump. Over one article about Trump’s comments on the U.S. Navy shooting down an Iranian drone, Cromartie wrote: “Keep America Great.” He also echoed Trump’s racist “go back where you came from” comments about four congresswomen of color known as “The Squad.”

“If you got a problem with the United States and the flag that represents it……….LEAVE!!!!” Cromartie wrote.

Though Cromartie has presented himself as a hardcore conservative who is dismissive of homophobia and racism, the Times reported that he once interned under a former Democratic council member and was also a member of the executive committee of the St. Petersburg chapter of the NAACP from 2015 to 2016.

“I don’t concur [with] or support the notion that one group is thriving over the other,” St. Petersburg NAACP President, Maria Scruggs said.

Karl Nurse, the former council member Cromartie interned under, said he would not support the candidate.

Cromartie is one of three candidates running for a council. Primaries were scheduled to take place on Aug. 27 to determine which two candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

