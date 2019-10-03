Racist Landlord Suffers Possible Stroke After Calling Tenant The N-Word

Karma seemed to show its forceful power after one racist elderly man shockingly attacked one of his tenants. Now the guy, identified as Eugene Simonetti is left in the hospital with a possible stroke and his co-conspiring son, Rocco Simonetti, 61, was arraigned on Wednesday.

According to New York Daily News, the whole ordeal occurred in Brooklyn on Tuesday when Eugene and Rocco went to the victim’s apartment in Sheepshead Bay around 1:10 p.m., according to prosecutors.

Eugene proceeded to remove the hinges from the tenant’s door while she was asleep. Her kids ages 7, 11 and 13 woke her up, and Eugene told her, “You do not belong here, ni**er,” according to prosecutors. Eugene then allegedly started beating the woman, identified as Veronica Cochran, with a cane while the son Rocco punched her.

Simonetti’s lawyer, Nicole Mull, claimed that Cochran then turned the tables on the racist father-son duo. “She disarmed the 87-year-old landlord of his cane and started beating on him,” Mull said.

Of course, when you’re getting attacked by racists, naturally you would want to defend yourself. The Assistant District Attorney Wilfredo Cotto seemed to agree. “If he beat me with a cane, I would try to take it from him and hit him with it,” he said.

Mull said that Rocco denies punching Cochran, and he was only attempting to pull her off his father. Mull claimed that Rocco and Eugene went to the apartment because paint was leaking down to the lower floor, and when they repeatedly knocked on the door, they didn’t get an answer.

Rocco now faces 20 charges, including assault, burglary and child endangerment. Meanwhile, Eugene was hospitalized due to a possible stroke after the altercation, according to Mull.

Judge Hilary Gingold ordered that Rocco be released without bail and she ordered that he stay away from the building where the tenant and his sick father both live. There’s no word if the elder Simonetti will be returning to his home after time in the hospital or if Cochran is still staying at the location.

Also On News One: