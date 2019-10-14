Police Officer Who Shot Atatiana Jefferson Appears To Be Getting The Amber Guyger Treatment

People have been outraged over the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson by the Fort Worth Police Department. Now it appears the police is already giving the officer the Amber Guyger treatment by not releasing their name. Allegedly, the cop is getting time to clean up their social media, which is what Guyger did quickly after killing Botham Jean in his own home on Sept. 6, 2018.

Activist Shaun King wrote on Twitter, “We’ve been told that the @FortWorthPD has been deliberately hiding the name of the officer who murdered #AtatianaJefferson so that he can wipe all of his social media clean. Not one single justifiable reason exists for hiding his identity.”

According to Lee Merrit, the attorney for the Botham Jean family, she was deleting posts when she should have been interrogated. During Guyger’s trial, he wrote on Twitter, “Lest we be fooled by the pretty blue dresses and blond blowout, here is a glimpse into the mind of #AmberGuyger. She was busy deleting these post when she should have been being interrogated. We were able to screen grab these before she could get to them. Each has been verified.” See the tweet below:

On early Saturday morning, an officer responded to a home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window early Saturday morning. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.

In a subsequent press release announcing the shooting, Fort Worth police claimed the officer was “Perceiving a threat” at the time. The press release also said that officers saw “a firearm” when they entered Jefferson’s home and found her. The Fort Worth Police Department then reportedly released an image of that firearm, even though there was no claim of that gun being used or even wielded during the one-sided encounter. Texas is a state with laws that permit citizens to openly carry guns.

Jefferson was reportedly shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

According to local news outlet WFAA, police held a press conference Sunday and offered no explanation for why they “released images of a gun in Jefferson’s bedroom, what those images were intended to convey, or what may have prompted the officer to fire his weapon.”

Lee Merritt, who is known representing the Jefferson family, started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the 28-year-old’s funeral and related costs. According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.

The neighbor who called the non-emergency police number in Fort Worth said he only reached out to police because he found it curious that her lights were on and her door was open at such a late hour. James Smith said he was concerned because he said he knew Jefferson’s young nephew was there with her. But now, Smith said he regretted contacting law enforcement about Jefferson, who he called his friend.

Our condolences goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

