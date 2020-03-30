The Mother Of Drake’s Son Speaks Out As Internet Debates Their Child

Drake broke the Internet once again and this time, it wasn’t because of new music or saga-like beefs. This time, the man who once rapped, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world, I was hidin’ the world from my kid” is now sharing his kid with the world in a heartfelt Instagram posted on Monday. The move sparked a big debate on Twitter on the kid’s complexion and whether it was Drake’s child. However, any negativity was silenced out with an Instagram post from the kid’s mom Sophie Brusseux.

Drake posted pictures of his 2-year-old son Adonis, along with the caption, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

Drake seemed to be directing his words towards his son as well as the larger public, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, towards the end of his caption he made it clear that he missed his “family and friends” and said, “I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

Although many fans were celebrating the first public pictures of Drake’s son. Folks on Twitter had a lot of commentary on the child’s complexion and how he’ll be racially identified.

Some folks unapologetically compared him to white people, while others were conflicted about his racial ambiguity and questioned whether he’d be able to say the N-word in the future.

Does Drake’s son get a N-word pass? pic.twitter.com/fIobev2n8R — Aldon Allen (@AllenAldon) March 30, 2020

Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, was born and raised in France, and she used to be a porn star who went by the name Rosee Divine, according to Yahoo. She now goes by the name Sophie B and has turned her attention to art. According to her website, she is “an award-winning and published artist who combines her fascination for cultural & social paradigms with a love of colorful pop-art & symbolism.”

Meanwhile, Drake has a Black father, Dennis Graham, from Tennessee and a white Jewish mom, Sandra “Sandi” Graham from Canada. Even when people were surprised by the skin tone and looks of Adonis, some spectators pointed out that the kid looks like Drake’s mom.

Drake and son Adonis. Drake and his mom. Yep that's definitely his . pic.twitter.com/9WSjUOUU53 — no (@danisbabysitter) March 30, 2020

Other folks called out the Internet for debating the racial politics of a 2-year-old. “Man I see why drake said he wanted to keep his son from the world, cause some of y’all out here frying up a 2 year old like damn,” one user tweeted.

Man I see why drake said he wanted to keep his son from the world, cause some of y’all out here frying up a 2 year old like damn lol smh #Adonis — Mr. Dankerson🧙🏾‍♂️ (@DazHavoc) March 30, 2020

Eventually, Brussaux had to come online and fight off the negativity with positivity. She posted more pictures of her, Drake and their son, with a caption in French that translates to, “‘Let’s live happy, let’s live hidden’…but a little love in this world of bullies feels good. I thank God everyday for my wonderful family and friends, who are also my family even without sharing the same blood, and I wish you all so much happiness and love, for keeping your loved ones in your heart in this difficult time, which will come to an end, we will all come out stronger.”

Finally, she wrote in English, “Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world.”

You can enjoy more pics of baby Sophie and Drake below.

