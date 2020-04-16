Warren Or Harris? Twitter Debate Over Joe Biden’s Running Mate Excludes Stacey Abrams

The only thing we know for sure about Joe Biden‘s prospects for potential vice presidential running mates is that he has vowed whoever he selects will be a woman. Beyond that, it wasn’t really clear who exactly was on his shortlist, assuming there is one.

But in classic Twitter form, a growing number of tweets on Thursday morning have apparently taken it upon themselves to whittle down Biden’s choices to two people: Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. Conspicuously missing from the social media conversation was Stacey Abrams, the rising star in the Democratic Party who has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in national politics.

My running mate will be a woman. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 16, 2020

Up until now, the consensus seemed to be that Biden needed to choose a Black woman as his running mate. But with Warren’s delayed endorsement of Biden on Wednesday, her name was thrust into the debate over who would make the better vice-presidential candidate. Social media users weighed in on the discussion in no uncertain terms to say why they thought their preferred candidate would make a better running mate.

One of the main social media critiques of Warren was that she may not be the right person to bring out Black voters, a key demographic whose support is seen as necessary to secure a Democratic victory on Election Day.

"Warren or Harris" Harris. We need Black Women represented to turn out Black voters in record numbers. Warren has too many issues. 1. Presently White.

2. Septuagenarian.

3. I don't like her.

4. No Chemistry w/Joe.

5. Would suppress Black Vote.

6. Boring as hell.

7. Sweaters. — Khive Queen B (@KHiveQueenB) April 16, 2020

However, it can’t be forgotten that more than 100 Black women activists announced in November that they were “enthusiastically and wholeheartedly” endorsing Warren. The very next month, Warren scored tops on the 2020 Racial Justice Presidential Scorecard conducted by the Center for Urban and Racial Equity, which explained giving her a grade of A- was based her various policy plans that include a proposed $50 billion in aid to HBCUs.

Some tweets reckoned that Harris would be better served as Biden’s attorney general.

Warren or Harris? *I vote for a Biden/Warren ticket

with Harris as AG to take down Barr and the other GOP crime family members.#BidenWarren pic.twitter.com/t68ql74OX3 — InFamous cHaOs (@InFamous_cHaOs) April 16, 2020

Others lamented that emotions were still raw from the reality that there won’t be a presidential ticket with both Harris and Warren on the ballot.

“Warren or Harris” is trending, but I still want a Warren and Harris ticket 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/KVnIxJ52FJ — Sydney🗽⚡️ (@Sydney_Halpern) April 16, 2020

Oh, and what about those Michelle Obama rumors?

Warren or Harris … Why not MIchelle pic.twitter.com/3D7fnJApp9 — CaptainJustice (@Captain39265035) April 16, 2020

One tweet argued that if Biden had to choose between the two, he should select Harris off the strength that tapping Warren would mean the Republican governor of Massachusetts would be able to appoint a conservative to fill the senate seat that has typically been filled by liberals like Ted Kennedy. Harris as the running mate would allow the Democratic governor of California to fill her seat with a liberal replacement, thus fortifying the senate’s chances of holding a majority Democrats after the election.

Let's remember in this Warren or Harris debate, that Warren's senate seat is crucial for a Dem majority. Massachusetts has a Republican governor. If Warren becomes VP, her seat will be filled with a Republican. I rather a Dem Senate majority before anything else. — The Chudilorian✪ (@RealChudi) April 16, 2020

One name that was absent from the social media debate was Stacey Abrams, the person who reports said Biden was grooming to be his running mate. The two of them reportedly met in March of last year at Biden’s request. The 46-year-old could appeal to the younger voters Biden so desperately needs support from at the ballot box in order to beat Donald Trump. She is also a progressive voice that many have accused Biden of not having.

So, not thinking Warren or Harris for vp Im thinking @staceyabrams for Veep, because we need EVERY Rep and Sen to stay right where they are, we have to keep the house and get the senate back. As far as W and H id like to see W as SOS and H at the DOJ. — Duchess in Austin (@duchessinaustin) April 16, 2020

In the end, it could come down to which possible running mate could attract the most Black voters. If that’s the case, a column in the New York Times on Tuesday made a compelling case for Abrams to be the Democratic nominee for vice president because, as Steve Phillips wrote, “It is in the realm of African-American voter enthusiasm that Ms. Abrams is without peer.”

If the VP choice is Warren or Harris …

I consider myself to be a #WarrenDemocrat because I like all her Plans. However, for VP, I would go with whoever the majority of black Democratic voters want. Unfortunately, I don't think it's Warren. Harris, perhaps? — StayActive 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸😷 (@Active4Ever) April 16, 2020

With that said, online betting houses have only given Abrams the fourth-best odds to be selected by Biden. Harris is actually leading Bookies.com’s list of 2020 Democratic Vice Presidential Betting Odds. She is followed by Amy Klobuchar — a choice that could potentially leave Black voters feeling resentful of that pick — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed by Abrams. Warren has the sixth-best chance of Biden picking her, according to the list of odds.

I dont know why people are saying "Warren or Harris" Biden is almost certainly choosing Michelle Obama. Thing is though, If they win, Biden will 100% be removed so She can be President through the 25th amendment. Bookmark this tweet. — Proud Deplorable (@PoliticalDosage) April 16, 2020

While the Democratic National Convention has been pushed back until August, time may be of the essence for Biden to quickly choose a running mate so the two of them can figure out as soon as possible the best plan of attack to beat Trump in November.

