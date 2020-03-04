Who Will Elizabeth Warren Endorse? Racial Justice Groups And Black Women Support Her

Most of the focus from Super Tuesday‘s results has been on Joe Biden‘s amazing surge past Bernie Sanders, but the considerable amount of distance they have put between them and Elizabeth Warren cannot be understated. The race to securing 1,991 delegates seemed mathematically out of reach for the senator from Massachusetts who, after the first 18 primaries and caucuses, has just 50 delegates. That was in comparison to 453 for Biden and 382 for Sanders.

Because of that lopsided lead of delegates, the race for the Democratic nomination appeared to be relegated to the two men in a contest that could leave Warren contemplating suspending her campaign a lot sooner than many people expected. If that’s the case, one of the next logical questions would be who Warren would endorse should she drop out of the race before the Democratic National Convention this summer. After that, another logical question is what happens to all the groups and people — racial justice groups and Black women, in particular — who have endorsed Warren, and will they follow her endorsement of either Biden or Sanders.

That last one is an important question because Warren has been able to secure the support of multiple important racial justice groups as well as women’s groups, both of whom represent key demographics that can only benefit a presidential candidate on Election Day.

Warren has been able to win the support of Black activists, but that has not translated into Black voters casting ballots for her. And as many pundits have said, it is impossible to win the Democratic nomination without support from Black voters. If this trend keeps up in future primaries in states like and Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi where Black voters are also expected to play crucial roles, it may just be a matter of time before Warren suspends her presidential campaign.

In the meantime, she has garnered an impressive list of support from Black women, a group that has been described as the backbone of the Democratic Party. First, influential Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley offered a full-throated endorsement of Warren in November, vowing that “she can win it.” Pressley has been one of Warren’s leading surrogates on the campaign trail, but it wasn’t enough when it came to Massachusetts voting on Super Tuesday in a contest that garnered the candidate just 17 out of the 77 pledged delegates.

