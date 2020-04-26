Top Dawg Entertainment Founder Anthony Tiffith To Cover Rent For Senior Citizens Living In Los Angeles Public Housing

Hip-hop executive Anthony Tiffith—the creator and CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment—wants to help individuals who are experiencing exacerbated hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to NBC Los Angeles, the California native has vowed to cover rent costs for senior citizens living in the Watts neighborhood of L.A.

Top Dawg Entertainment founder Anthony Tiffith to pay $86,000 towards rent for the elderly in Watts. https://t.co/5M68B2Zj0K — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) April 23, 2020

Tiffith shared that he will contribute $86,000 to cover one month’s rent for senior citizens residing in the community’s public housing developments. The generous donation will cover rent for over 300 units in Nickerson Gardens, Jordan Downs and Imperial Courts which are all overseen by the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. Tiffith says he wants to alleviate burdens surrounding financial insecurity so that the most vulnerable populations can solely focus on staying healthy and safe amid the pandemic. He added that he is grateful to be in a position where he can give back to the community where he was raised.

“This is where I grew up,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “These are my people and I wanted to show the seniors that we’re in this together. This gesture is not just about philanthropy but humanity overall.” Tiffith’s TDE label is known for encompassing a solid collective of artists including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sir, Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q.

Several influential individuals in the entertainment industry are organizing relief efforts to pay it forward in their hometowns. Comedian Michael Che recently announced he will cover one month’s rent for residents who reside in the NYCHA building where his late grandmother once lived. No Limit Records founder Master P is helping senior citizens in New Orleans by providing them with free deep-cleaning services, hand sanitizer and groceries. Kevin Hart is combating food insecurity in his hometown of Philadelphia through a collaborative project with the catering app Hungry.

