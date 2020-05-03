Television Host Trevor Noah To Pay Salaries Of Furloughed ‘The Daily Show’ Staff

Many individuals are grappling with financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus crisis. Television host Trevor Noah is stepping up to ensure the staff of his talk show can provide for themselves and their loved ones during the pandemic, Variety reported.

After members of The Daily Show team were furloughed, Noah shared that he would pay their salaries until the production shutdown is lifted. The production of Noah’s show was halted in March, leaving in-studio staff members in limbo. Audio technicians, stage managers and camera operators were unable to continue their work. Noah will pay the salaries of 25 members on the team whose jobs were impacted by the changes.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source told the news outlet. “Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get through this together.” Noah has been hosting his show remotely due to social distancing measures. The show—which is rated No. 1 in the 18-34 age late night viewership category—will be expanded to 45 minutes.

News about Noah’s act of generosity comes as the entertainment industry focuses on adapting to a new normal. Variety reported the television and film industry employs nearly 892,000 people. Many individuals whose jobs were on set—including production workers, set designers, lighting technicians and camera operators—were either furloughed or laid off. Media and entertainment companies like Netflix and Viacom have launched funds to support individuals who are out of work. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay created a $250,000 fund through her nonprofit organization ARRAY Alliance to help creatives who have been significantly impacted by the public health crisis and have been dedicated to telling stories about underrepresented groups through their work.

