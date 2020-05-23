Nick Cannon Earns Degree From Howard University

Among Howard University’s graduating class of 2020 was entrepreneur and actor Nick Cannon. According to HBCU Buzz, the Wild ‘n Out creator graduated from the Washington, D.C.-based historically Black university earlier this month.

Cannon enrolled in the HBCU in 2016. Four years ago, he took to social media to share with fans that he would be embarking on a journey towards earning his college degree. “I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that had a proven legacy of producing great minds,” he posted. “I have friends, mentors and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead.” Cannon, 39, graduated with a degree in Criminology & Administration of Justice and a minor in Africana Studies. As graduation celebrations take a virtual shift due to the coronavirus pandemic, he posted an Instagram video donning a cap and gown and sharing words of empowerment, encouragement and wisdom during an online ceremony. In the post he noted his journey in higher education isn’t stopping anytime soon and he will work towards his master’s degree and Ph.D.

Cannon joins a long list of notable Howard University graduates that exude #BlackExcellence including literary giant Paul Laurence Dunbar, Thurgood Marshall, Toni Morrison, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Taraji P. Henson and countless other individuals.

2020 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Cannon. He has been working to complete the late Nipsey Hussle‘s documentary about Dr. Sebi and he has a nationally syndicated daytime talk show that is slated to premiere in September. According to Deadline, the show—which will feature interviews with celebrities and highlight his perspective on pop culture news—is being produced by his company Ncredible Entertainment and Debmar-Mercury.

