Everything To Know About Gun-Toting ‘Ken And Karen’ Couple Who Aimed Weapons At Protestors

A St. Louis couple is receiving major backlash after being caught on video pointing there guns at protestors on Sunday.

According to Insider, hundred of protestors were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house when protestors reached the property of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, two personal-injury lawyers.

The couple came outside to confront the protestors, with Marc armed with what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine. Meanwhile, Patricia grasped what looked like a small handgun. While some protestors stopped to confront the couple, others urged the crowd to move on and to take things back to the streets.

Questions still arise as to whether the McCloskey’s were breaking the law by waving guns at protestors or whether the protestors were breaking the law — or both.

Journalist Jonathan Myerson Katz argued in a tweet that the couple could be infringing on a Missouri law that says a person “commits the offense of unlawful use of weapons” if “he or she knowingly exhibits, in the presence of one or more persons, any weapon readily capable of lethal use in an angry or threatening manner.”

However, a YouTube video of the incident showed protestors opening the gate to their property which featured a signing notifying that it was “Private.” It’s not clear whether the trespassing of property would have still put the McCloskey’s in their right to wave guns at multiple protestors.

According to the McCloskey’s law firm website, they have been married for over 30 years. The house they currently live in was featured in St. Louis Magazine for its extensive renovation in 1988. It was once owned by Edward and Anna Busch Faust — the son of a renowned St. Louis restaurateur and daughter of the beer-making Busch family.

Mark McCloskey told St. Louis Magazine, “All the plumbing was made by Mott, which was the premiere manufacturer at the turn of the century, and all the door and window hardware was made by P.E. Guerin.” Patricia McCloskey explained “the glass in the windows” was from the second-floor reception hall at the 14th century Palazzo Davanzati in Florence while “the shutters, at least the ironwork, are probably original.” According to Heavy, property is appraised at $1.15 million.

Patricia McCloskey’s website profile says she graduated Summa Cum Laude of Pennsylvania State University, “graduating first in her class and with the highest cumulative average in her department in forty-seven years.” She and her husband mainly take on cases related to personal injury. She is also a member of the Missouri Bar Association ethics-review panel.

Meanwhile, Mark McCloskey graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and Southern Methodist University School of Law where he was a member of the Journal of Air Law and Commerce. “He has appeared on major media including CBS local affiliate KSDK and FOX News,” reads his profile. “Several of his cases have been cited in national legal publications as the highest verdicts recovered in the country for those particular injuries.”

Ironically, Mark McCloskey is also representing a Black man who was kicked by a St. Louis cop while trying to surrender to the officer in April 2019. The officer involved in the incident, David Maas, was indicted on a federal charge of deprivation of rights under color of law in March.

In reference to the case, Mark McCloskey told the Associated Press that he’s “glad that the law-enforcement agencies are subject to the same standard as everybody else.”

Despite this history, folks on social media were still slamming the McCloskey’s, calling them “Ken and Karen” for pointing their guns at various protestors. The fact that Donald Trump retweeted footage of the incident didn’t help.

Donald Trump this morning proudly retweeted the video of “Ken and Karen” pointing their guns at black people in St. Louis. Trump never misses an opportunity to fan the flames of white resentment and racial unrest. pic.twitter.com/zdSi7GReAX — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 29, 2020

Protestors were on their way to Mayor Krewson’s house on Sunday demanding her resignation. She was slammed last week for reading out the names and addresses of folks who were advocates for defunding the police in a Facebook Live video, essentially doxxing them.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows ‘Patriot’ Shooting At Breonna Taylor Protest That Cops Said They Were ‘Prepared’ For

Suspected White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman Driver On Fire In Wisconsin ‘Hate Crime’