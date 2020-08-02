Tina Knowles-Lawson, African Pride Launch Voting Initiative

As Election Day nears, there has been a concerted effort to encourage the Black community to vote. Among the initiatives designed to increase Black voter turnout is one being led by Tina Knowles-Lawson, Essence reported.

Knowles-Lawson recently announced that she has teamed up with African Pride and Still I Vote for the creation of a five-month campaign that will spread awareness about voter suppression tactics and capture the power of exercising the right to vote. As part of the campaign, Knowles-Lawson will host an Instagram series dubbed Talks with Mama Tina where she will share knowledge and statistics related to voting.

“I really have a lot of appreciation that African Pride wanted to do something and that they went about finding a project that they could lend their voice to,” she said in a statement. “Every product company, every business, especially the ones that are in the Black community or that appeal to the Black community, they should do their part. I really applaud them in this effort to team up with us, and I look forward to a good relationship with them.” The campaign is slated to run through November 3.

There are several efforts being led that are focused on voting rights. NBA star LeBron James launched a nonprofit organization called More Than a Vote to bring attention to voter suppression throughout the country. “We feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference,” James said in a statement. “Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial. We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

According to The Hill, the nonprofit recently donated $100,000 to pay fines for formerly incarcerated individuals who want to vote in Florida.

