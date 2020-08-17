Candace Owens’ Blexit Officially Backfires As Biden Enjoys Historic Support From Black Voters

Candace Owens ambitious Blexit organization has been trying to convince Black people to leave the Democratic Party as a way to help sway the 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump‘s re-election efforts. But, according to a new poll, that effort has been completely — and, perhaps more notably, embarrassingly — in vain as a higher number of Black voters are rallying around the current Democratic ticket than they did the 2016 version of it four years ago.

Black voters are supporting Joe Biden in record numbers heading into the Democratic National Convention, a new CBS News poll found. Ninety percent of Black voters identified themselves as being pro-Biden versus 6 percent of Black voters supporting Trump, the poll’s results showed. CBS News reporter Bo Erickson tweeted Sunday that the 90 percent figure “is higher than the 72% percent of Black voters backing Hillary Clinton heading into her nominating convention in 2016.”

Considering that Owens told Fox News in 2018 that “Blexit is the black exit from the Democratic Party,” it would seem that nearly two years later, her so-called movement has failed miserably, to put it mildly.

Not that anybody ever really ever thought Owens’ Blexit would be successful in the first place.

From the start, Owens’ razor-thin Blexit concept was mired in controversy well beyond her pro-Republican agenda that was pitifully masked as a pro-Black movement. Not only did Owens make the misguided move of involving Kanye West in her plans, but she also apparently stole the Blexit name from a Black banking movement.

The founder of the actual and original Blexit movement encouraging people to bank with Black-owned financial institutions threatened legal action at the time.

“I was heartbroken. I was shocked,” Me’La Connelly said on “The Clay Cane Show” on SiriusXM about learning the term Blexit had been colonized by Owens. “I was saddened, angry and afraid. I think I was pretty paralyzed in the beginning just trying to process what was happening and what to do about it.”

To be sure, it’s no wonder that Black people have largely shunned Owens’ messages of hate that include offering sympathy to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and defending white people who kill unarmed African Americans.

It even got to the point where young Black conservatives — Owens’ bread and butter who she recruits for her failed initiatives like Blexit — denounced her over her slander for Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was jogging when a group of white men racially profiled him, armed themselves, followed him, trapped him and shot him dead in the street in broad daylight earlier this year.

Given all of the above, it only follows that Owens’ bootleg iteration of Blexit was bound to fail.

