Stephen Curry’s Company Inks Podcast Production Deal With Audible

NBA star Stephen Curry is expanding his imprint in the media and entertainment industry. According to Deadline, the Golden State Warriors player recently inked a first-look deal with Audible.

With a slate focusing on stories of family, sports, and faith, we are so excited for our listeners to hear all the content coming from our new partnership with @StephenCurry30's Unanimous Media. https://t.co/Y2o1a8tKoP — Audible (@audible_com) November 11, 2020

The partnership is through Unanimous Media; a multimedia production company Curry co-founded that is centered on the creation of content related to family, faith and sports. Under the new deal with Audible, the company will create an array of podcasts. One of the first two projects that will be developed as part of the partnership is a show dubbed Fifteen Minutes from Home which is inspired by a YouTube series where Curry engages in candid conversations with influential individuals, providing a glimpse into their lives. The other series—titled The Greatest Sports Story Never Told—will delve into untold narratives that have shaped the landscape of sports.

The Audible partnership comes after Unanimous Media signed a multi-year deal with Sony to produce film and television projects. “What we realized really quickly after that Sony deal, was that we wanted to expand that ecosystem to inspire as much as possible so when you look at Unanimous and all of the tentacles of it one day, hopefully that infrastructure will fit all parts of media,” Unanimous Media Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Erick Peyton told the news outlet. “This Audible deal is another tentacle of inspiration.” Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President and Head of US Content at Audible, says the partnership with Unanimous Media is just one element of the company’s larger effort to amplify diverse narratives. “We’re particularly interested in opportunities to highlight voices that haven’t been brought to audio before and focusing on stories that need to be told and we think Unanimous is a fantastic partner to be able to do that,” she stated.

Curry isn’t the only basketball player who has stepped into the entertainment industry. LeBron James has had success with his venture SpringHill Co. Media Company. The company inked a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios to develop television projects.

