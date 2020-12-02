Kayleigh McEnany’s Racist Dog Whistle Claims It’s Safer To Attend A Christmas Party Than A Protest

For someone whose job entails distributing accurate information, Kayleigh McEnany has never been concerned with facts and figures, much like her predecessors.

The White House press secretary blew a loud dog whistle on Wednesday insinuating that the summer’s unrest over police violence against Black communities during the pandemic, is worse than gathering for a holiday party…during the pandemic.

“If you can loot businesses, burn down building, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party…& you can do it responsibly,” she said according to a tweet from White House pool reporter Yamiche Alcindor.

.@PressSec defending WH having Christmas parties amid pandemic: "If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party…& you can do it responsibly." She said social distancing, masks, & other measures will be used at parties. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 2, 2020

We’re not sure where McEnany builds the courage for the ripe au-trash-ity that comes out of her mouth on a consistent basis when the White House serves as a ground-zero for super-spreader activity, infecting multiple people and counting.

Now we know she may struggle with digesting factual information, but if she was interested in a life away from alternative facts, she would know that protests were not linked to an uptick in COVID-19 infections.

A a 60-page paper released by the National Bureau of Economic Research over the summer showed that protests against systemic racism following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others, did not cause a significant increase in coronavirus infections.

The study examined data from 315 of the largest cities in the country, documenting protests which took place in 281 locations.

In fact the paper found that” cities which had protests saw an increase in social distancing behavior for the overall population relative to cities that did not,” pointing to “modest evidence of a small longer-run case growth decline.”

The outcome was a result of the demonstrations being held outside and participants wearing . For the White House, mask wearing isn’t a standard practice. Having indoor activity increases the risk of infection, with average risk factors being almost 20 times higher of contracting COVID-19 when participating in indoor activities as opposed to outdoor activities.

And lastly but not least, the system is broken and the response to a broken system ridden with 400 years of oppression, shouldn’t be policed.

