NBA Player Norman Powell Donates $100K To Families In Need

NBA player Norman Powell is paying it forward this holiday season. The Toronto Raptors guard recently donated $100,000 to families in need, NBC San Diego reported.

Powell donated $100,000 to help more than 200 families from Lincoln High School to holiday shopping on Saturday. https://t.co/aIoYEmjDOn — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) December 20, 2020

The 27-year-old San Diego native’s loved ones distributed cash amongst 200 families from his alma mater Lincoln High School on Saturday to help them purchase gifts for the holidays. “I know you’ve heard pay it forward and so every opportunity we’re paying it forward and to our Southeast community, Lincoln High School community, we try to give back and do something there,” Powell’s mother Sharon said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Times will get better. It doesn’t rain every day.”

This isn’t the first time Powell and his family have led a community-focused project. For Thanksgiving, he purchased food for over 250 families in an effort to combat food insecurity. The Powells are considering taking their social impact efforts further through the creation of a nonprofit organization.

The athlete isn’t the only NBA player giving back this holiday season. Earlier this month, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell made a $12 million donation to his former school—the Greenwich Country Day School— for the creation of scholarships for low-income students, a teacher’s fund and the construction of a new state-of-the-art gym facility dubbed D.O.N.! The Determination Over Negativity Mitchell Family Athletic Center. The donation was the largest gift the school has ever received in its 94-year history. “This school has shaped who I am in so many ways, and I feel blessed to be able to give back and make the Country Day experience available for more kids especially those from inner-city neighborhoods or with backgrounds like mine,” said Mitchell. “Over the past few years on my NBA journey, I have made it my mission to champion the causes of equity, social justice, and equal opportunity, especially in education. There is no better school anywhere to carry forward this mission and my family is excited to make this happen.”

