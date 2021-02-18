Tessica Brown Will Donate GoFundMe Money To Charity Now That Funds Are Released

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Tessica Brown’s hair and money troubles are finally over after GoFundMe released over $20,000 raised her in her name, a day after Brown said she was unable to access the monies.

“The GoFundMe Trust & Safety team has released the funds and they should be on their way to Tessica,” a GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed with The New York Post.

In total Brown’s supporters raised $23,893 after she posted the fundraiser on the internet last month in hopes to raise money for wigs and medical expenses.

On Wednesday Brown told the outlet that GoFundMe placed her account under investigation, but in response to Brown’s claim, GoFundMe said Brown would only need to openly state on the fundraiser’s page what she intended to do with the money.

Brown said she will donate to a charity founded by Dr. Michael Obeng, the Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon who removed the adhesive substance, Gorilla Glue, from her hair after her month long ordeal. The procedure took around 4 hours and was documented by TMZ.

Obeng’s charity Restore Worldwide foundation travels around the world to perform reconstructive surgeries on patients who can’t afford the procedures. Brown wanted to pay it forward after Obeng performed the removal procedure for free, circumventing the costs of over $12,000. She also wants to offer financial assistance to families in her town of St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

“I’m like, ‘We can donate to Dr. Obeng’ … and the rest of that, I’m going to donate it to three families in St. Bernard Parish,” Brown said.

Brown intends to keep around $1,000 of the money to help offset the medical fees she incurred after visiting a hospital earlier this month in an unsuccessful attempt to free her hair.

Brown went viral last month after she confessed via TikTok that she sprayed Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in an attempt to preserve a braided ponytail style.

Her plight to remove the spray became one of the biggest stories of early 2021 and garnered over 30 million views.

