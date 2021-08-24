Steph Curry’s Parents Dell And Sonya To Divorce After More Than 30 Years Of Marriage

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents to two of the NBA’s most gifted shooters in Stephen and Seth Curry, are splitting up.

According to TMZ, Sonya Curry filed for divorce from her husband of 33 years in June. According to court documents, the divorce is still ongoing.

The 57-year-old Currys have been frequently spotlighted on television as their two boys navigated through the NBA. In 2015, they and Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry became household names as Steph’s Warriors earned the best record in the NBA and would win the first of his three NBA titles.

The report of the divorce draws attention to the couple’s financial status.

Dell Curry has a reported net worth of $8 million. Sonya Curry, conversely, has a reported net worth of $6 million.

There have not been any reports about how the couple intends to split assets.

Dell, a former NBA guard, rose to fame as a sharpshooter with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. He and Sonya met at Virginia Tech during their undergrad days and had their first child, Wardell Stephen Curry, in 1988. They’d welcome son Seth two years later, and in 1994, they had their third child, daughter Sydel Curry. In 2019, the Currys wore split jerseys as their two boys squared off in the Western Conference Finals, where Steph’s Warriors beat Seth’s Trail Blazers 4 games to none.

While divorces can many times center on finances, it’s safe to say the soon-to-be

divorcees won’t be hurting for money any time soon, even if they were not worth millions separately.

That’s because Steph and Seth have each signed lucrative contracts, including Steph’s pair of “supermax” deals that are each worth more than $200 million.

Steph Curry, for his part, has been busy doing his part to address the racial wealth gap. He is furthering his generous philanthropic efforts by teaming up with the nonprofit NinetyToZero to close the growing wealth disparity that falls along racial lines.

Curry says addressing the widening racial wealth gap is imperative.

“Uncovering solutions and creating opportunities is something I’m profoundly committed to. Bridging the racial wealth gap is one of the biggest challenges of our generation,” he said in a statement late last month. “We are setting a concrete approach that every organization can take to initiate meaningful progress now.”

Steph Curry’s Parents Dell And Sonya To Divorce After More Than 30 Years Of Marriage was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com