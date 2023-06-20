Missy Elliott Talks Embracing Her Anxiety And Fighting Depression In Latest Issue Of ‘Essence’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Missy Elliott shines on Essence magazine’s July/August Music Issue cover. The mogul gets candid about her anxiety, striving to be a good person, her musical empire, and more.

MORE: Missy Elliott Reveals Fun Fact Behind A Famous Aaliyah Verse On ‘4 Page Letter’

Missy Elliott is an icon. Her music, style and innovativeness have shifted a culture. She’s created some of the best music with the world’s most notable artists. Her resume includes collaborations with Janet Jackson, Beyoncé and Whitney Houston to name a few. Therefore, it’s a no-brainer that she is being inducted as the first female rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

After her big announcement of her upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the star was saluted with yet another incredible honor at this year’s Black Music Honors.

Despite the mogul’s epic achievements, Elliott still dealt with the same issues most people battle. About 10 years ago, the music producer went through a challenging period that has aided her in being more vulnerable about battling anxiety.

“Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ‘I went through depression,’” said Elliott. “Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s–t. We all do. And it’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I’m not okay today.’ Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other. We’d know that I’m not going to look at you crazy if you say, ‘Hey, I’m having a rough day.’ Maybe you’re thinking things that you shouldn’t think, or whatever the case may be.”

Click here to read the entire article.

Missy also recently sat down with Lil Wayne for a conversation about their individual influence on music today, the state of hip-hop today and Wayne’s 28-yearlong career in a new TV One UNCENSORED interview.

The full Lil Wayne UNCENSORED episode with Missy Elliott premiered on TV One. Be sure to catch it once its available on the website here.

SEE ALSO:

Missy Elliott Receives The Music Innovator Award At The Black Music Honors

Ciara Presented Missy Elliott Her ‘Walk Of Fame’ Star In A Custom Leather Jumper

Missy Elliott Talks Embracing Her Anxiety And Fighting Depression In Latest Issue Of ‘Essence’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com