Art Imitating Life: ’The Boondocks’ Usher Episode Reminds Us Of KeKe Palmer Drama

Per usual, the internet had all the jokes this week. When Darius Daulton Jackson, the father of Keke Palmer’s recently born child, tweeted disapproving of the outfit she wore to see Usher in concert, he quickly found out that it wasn’t a good idea. Fans flamed him for hours to the point where the Nope star actually deactivated his Twitter account before reactivating it and making it private. One of the funniest reoccurring jokes that everyone’s timelines had to see was the similarities between the situation and a certain episode of one of our favorite sitcoms of all time.

In the second episode of season two of The Boondocks which was titled “Tom, Sarah and Usher,” Sarah and Tom split after an unexpected appearance by Usher causes an infatuated Sarah to put on a girlish display at their anniversary dinner. As funny as the episode was, the backstory of how it came about makes it even more hysterical. Amid all the chaos on Twitter, a video of Carl Jones (one of the executive producers and writers of The Boondocks) explaining the inspiration behind the episode surfaced.

The Boondocks got picked up for a second season and that was a great reason for celebration. Jones and his now ex-wife joined Aaron McGruder, his assistant and their girlfriends at the time for dinner at Mr. Chow’s. While at dinner, the group discussed the notorious R. Kelly episode. Jones mentioned how his wife expressed how she absolutely hated it and thought they shouldn’t have done it. After she spoke her mind and even refused to eat, Jones recalls the vibe at the table being thrown off.

That was the case until Usher walked into the restaurant. As he laughs, Jones shares how his ex-wife started to smile and blush. He actually didn’t even realize that Usher was there until he saw the good mood she was all of a sudden in and eventually turned around to see that Usher was sitting right behind them. He explains that she attempted to get his attention at the table multiple times. If that wasn’t already enough, she took it a step further.

As the group was walking out, Jones remembers turning around and seeing his wife at Usher’s table. She waves them down to come back. When they get there, she introduces everyone and instead of introducing him as her husband, she only introduced him as Carl. Needless to say, the car ride home was long. Jones again laughs as he remembers going into the office the next day and the team telling him right away that they were putting what just had happened the night before in the show.

Jones added one more fun fact to the story that made it pure gold. In the episode, there was a waiter who came to pick up a plate of ice cream and saw Tom sad and said “I wouldn’t let that sh*t happen to me though.” Ironically enough, Jones voiced that character. He couldn’t help but laugh as he realized that he did let it happen to him. It’s always amazing and sometimes downright hilarious to see how art can imitate real life and The Boondocks was always a prime example of that. Shoutout to the legendary show, Carl Jones and Aaron McGruder. Shoutout to Usher and shoutout to Keke Palmer!

