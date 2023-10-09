Joe Rogan Falsely Claims Martin Luther King Was ‘Colorblind’ During Anti-‘Wokeness’ Rant

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Rogan, the podcast messiah for incels, fake “alpha males,” pseudo-intellectuals and white men who appear to be completely unaware of their neck-beards, has long been a contributor to the chorus line of aggrieved white people who don’t really know what “wokeness” is but know they hate it. Now, he’s joined the KK-Kolorblind club of Caucasians who only know one line from one Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speech but still insist on preaching the whitewashed version of his legacy to anyone who seeks to educate America on race.

Recently, organ took to his podcast to whine about a California school hiring someone to teach children about racism, because, like other white people, he can’t seem to imagine an age-appropriate way to teach about anti-racism and, instead, imagines members of the Black Panther Party lining white kids up against the wall to beat the neo-Nazi out of them one by one.

“They hired some person to teach them that they have to be antiracist and it’s not good enough not to be racist. What? My kids aren’t racist at all. Why are you putting that into their head? That they have to be antiracist and call out racism,” Rogan said.

He went on to decry anti-racism as a “woke, guilt-ridden ideology” before proving that he doesn’t understand history any better than he understands how racism and whiteness actually operate.

“Our goal should have always been the goals the liberals had in the 60s and 70s, which is a color-blind society,” he said. “The Martin Luther King notion that we should treat people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin… None of the real problems get addressed, and instead, they just try to make kids feel guilty.”

First of all, Rogan wasn’t so “colorblind” when he noticed a neighborhood in Philadelphia was full of Black people and referred to that neighborhood as The Planet of the Apes. He wasn’t so “colorblind” when he declared that because of the “spectrum of shades of people,” the only people who should be considered Black are those who are “100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun.”

But yeah, we should be shocked that a white man whose bulbous head is filled to the brim with racist stereotypes is against anti-racism learning in education.

Anyway, Bernice King, MLK’s daughter, responded to Rogan by, once again, reminding white people that they don’t actually know anything about who her father was.

“Sharing again that my father was NOT advocating for a #colorblind society,” he tweeted. “Please stop taking one line from one speech (in which he also talked about #policebrutality & #reparations) to make it seem as though his dream was void of work, like teaching history & eradicating racism.”

White people must get tired of sticking their heads in the sand whenever Black people point out that MLK never advocated for colorblindness and actually had plenty of disparaging things to say about American whites.

Not only was MLK acutely aware of whiteness, white supremacy and everything else white people now call “woke,” but he was unapologetic in talking about how “white folk have demonstrated eloquently that they don’t have no sense.”

But let’s be real: It’s not about colorblindness, because if it were, white conservatives, including Rogan, wouldn’t suddenly fail to un-see color when it comes to the subject of diversity and inclusion initiatives. And it’s not about indoctrination either. If it were, Rogan would also use his platform to decry things like Florida’s approval of teaching that slaves benefitted from slavery, a curriculum that has been proven to be based on inaccurate information and is inherently racist AF.

When it comes right down to it, it’s not even about eradicating “wokeness.” It’s about preserving the bubble of whiteness.

SEE ALSO:

Joe Rogan Defends Jason Aldean By Whitesplaining How Rap Music Is ‘Infinitely Worse’

Jason Whitlock, Candace Owens Chide Black People And White Liberals To Defend Joe Rogan