Donald Trump Says It’s ‘Unbelievable’ Military Forts Named For Confederate Generals Are Being Renamed

Like many Republicans, GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is very upset about the Confederacy being honored less. Trump is so upset about military installations named for Confederate generals being renamed that during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, the former president appeared to stutter and stammer and repeated himself to the point of near-complete incoherence—which is obviously the way he always speaks, but his feathers still seemed especially ruffled by this.

“We won world wars out of forts,” Trump said just before indicating that he doesn’t even know most of the fort names. “Fort Benning, Fort This, Fort That, many forts. They changed the name, we won wars out of these forts, they changed the name, they changed the name of the forts. A lot of people aren’t too happy about that.”

Then he repeated it as if he didn’t remember just saying it a second ago.

“They changed the name of a lot of our forts. We won two world wars out of a lot of these forts and they changed the name,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

From HuffPost: