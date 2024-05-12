Subscribe
Scriptures For Mother’s Day That Salute Moms All Over The World

Published on May 12, 2024

Mother and daughter reading

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to honor the matriarchs of the family and those who have followed in their footsteps. Each year, the day swiftly approaches and people are seen all over celebrating the women in their lives in various ways. From gifts and well-thought-out meals to handwritten cards and lengthy social media posts, it’s no surprise that mothers all over the world play an extraordinary role in the day-to-day lives of so many.

While we often have a lot of positive things to say about mothers and mother figures in our lives, the Bible also has good words on the influential role of a mother. Through the story of Mary and her unexpected birth to the Son of Man to the story of Sarah who waited patiently for years to conceive, each woman had a story worth telling. Although the role of a mother is no easy feat, it’s a beautiful one and the Bible reminds us of the value of a mother through scripture.

Check out these five scriptures that salute mothers around the world.

Exodus 20:12

“Honor your father and mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.” 

Exodus reminds us of the benefit of honoring both our mother and father. The significance behind honoring our parents reflects the importance behind the relationship we as children share with them over the years.

Isaiah 66:13

“As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you.” 

In this verse, the Lord compares his level of comfort to that of a mother to her child. There’s something special about receiving comfort from your mother. Whether you’re 3-years-old or 35-years-old, that feeling is unmatched.

Genesis 27:14

“So he went and brought them to his mother, and his mother made the delicious food his father loved.”

This scripture references Rebecca preparing a meal for Jacob to bring to his father, Isaac, who happens to be bedridden. Expressing her love for her son and husband, this scripture highlights nurturing qualities of a mother.

Deuteronomy 22:6-7

“If you come across a bird’s nest along your way, whether in a tree or on the ground, with baby birds or eggs, and the mother is sitting on the baby birds or eggs, do not remove the mother from her young. You must let the mother go, though you may take the young for yourself so that things go well for you and so you can prolong your life.”

Here is a reminder that mothers play an integral part in the growth of their child, but they eventually must let go to allow their offspring to fend for themselves.

Proverbs 1:8-9

“Listen, my son, to your father’s instruction; don’t neglect your mother’s teaching; for they are a graceful wreath on your head, and beads for your neck.”

Although we may not realize it when we are young, the many lessons our mothers teach us over the years not only prove just how wise they were later in life, but those lessons hold weight and become beneficial later on down the line.

