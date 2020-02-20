Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic Debate Bars Left Candidates In Ruins And The Internet Hasn’t Fully Recovered

Elizabeth Warren was not playing games with these Democratic candidates at Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The presidential candidate had no choice but to go all in, considering she usually falls behind men like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in Democratic primary polls. In the most recent Quinnipiac poll, she even fell behind newcomer Michael Bloomberg, with him receiving 15 percent of voter support, while Warren received 14 percent.

But considering the recent spotlight on Bloomberg’s past racist statements and policies, Warren was coming for blood on Wednesday, and the Internet was completely and utterly here for it.

The biggest highlight for the night was when Warren came for Bloomberg’s entire billionaire life, calling out his past history of misogyny, homophobia and racism. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” she started. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

The tone was set.

She continued, “Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk.”

The demolition was so epic, that Black Twitter couldn’t help but usher in the spirit of “Ether” — Nas‘ notorious diss record to Jay-Z when they were in the midst of their 2001 rap beef. Someone had the brilliant idea of putting the track over Warren’s searing words against Bloomberg and by Thursday morning, “Ether” was trending on Twitter.

Warren didn’t stop digging into Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk spirit with her opening bars. Ms. Liz also had clapbacks when Bloomberg tried to defend himself against sexual harassment and discrimination claims he’s received in the past. “I hope you heard what his defense was,’I’ve been nice to some women,'” Elizabeth started in her opening verse. “That just doesn’t cut it. The mayor has to stand on his record. And what we need to know is exactly what’s lurking out there. He has gotten some number of women, dozens who knows, to sign non-disclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace. So mister mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreement so we can hear their side of the story?”

Then, Warren did the classic slight head tilt with a dead stare in Bloomberg’s direction, waiting for his response. The fact that they were standing next to each other was perfect.

Bloomberg’s response?

“We have very few non-disclosure agreements. None of them accused me of doing anything other than, maybe they didn’t like a joke I told. These were agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that’s up to them. They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it.”

The crowd was not having it. You could hear their groans from across the Las Vegas Strip.

But once again, folks were living for Warren’s no-mercy debate skills.

Bloomberg wasn’t the only one catching heat from Liz either. She also had time for other candidates like Pete Buttigieg, whose healthcare plans she described as a “PowerPoint.” Then she said Amy Klobuchar‘s plan was “even less. It’s like a Post-It note. Insert plan here.”

The destruction was brutal. Check out some hilarious reactions to Warren’s bars below.

