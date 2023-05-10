Glen Kuiper And Other Notable Times White People Have Said The N-Word Without Full Accountability

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

While MLB announcer Glen Kuiper is busy serving his indefinite suspension for saying the N-word live on the air before a game, it’s important to remember that he was not fired for using what is perhaps the most hurtful racist slur in the English language.

Kuiper, a longtime announcer for the Oakland Athletics baseball team, is just the latest in a long line of notable white people who have said the N-word publically without ever being fully helped accountable for using the hateful word.

In case you missed it, Kuiper was on the air Friday night recounting his experience visiting earlier in the day the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Athletics were playing against the Royals.

Standing beside fellow broadcaster Dallas Braden, Kuiper gushed about how the two of them “had a phenomenal day” before he gestured with his thumb up and shamelessly cited the “nigger league museum” as a prime example.

Braden is shown shaking his head while pounding his chest in an apparent display of agreement with Kuiper.

Kuiper said later that night that his words “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to” and he asked people to accept his “sincerest apologies.”

Hours later, a video surfaced of footage purportedly from 2020 and allegedly featuring Kuiper’s voice saying the N-word in the same context as Friday night.

While Kuiper isn’t shown in the brief clip, a voice resembling his can be heard discussing “the Negro Leagues” before it goes on to address how “some of the teams are actually wearing nigger league uniforms.” The voice continues to talk uninterrupted.

It was in that context that ESPN reported on Saturday that Kuiper had been suspended from his position “until a review of what happened during Friday night’s broadcast is completed.”

Braden quietly issued a mea culpa late Monday night and excused Kuiper using the N-word as an “unfortunate mistake” and suggested he wasn’t even paying attention to the words coming out of his broadcast partner’s mouth when he uttered the racist slur.

Braden may have been too distracted by producers or any of the “nuances of live television” that he said viewers are unaware of.

“We have lots going on that is not always visible to our audience,” Braden whitesplained. “In that moment, I missed the live comment, and I was not aware of it until the sixth inning when Glen Kuiper made an apology.”

Braden said he was offering “support and encouragement” to Kuiper, who is allegedly working toward “understanding the impact and hurt resulting in this unfortunate mistake.”

Notably, Braden said the “incident has, indeed, impacted” him “greatly.” However, he never said how.

In the meantime, though, Kuiper remains employed for saying a word that any mainstream television broadcaster should know is 100% off-limits.

A TV station in Mississippi even found the use of the word “nizzle” — a slang derivative of the N-word — to be unacceptable and promptly fired a new anchor for saying it.

But the Oakland Athletics’ decision-makers have instead chosen to lend sympathy and the benefit of the doubt to Kuiper.

The phenomenon is not unique to Kuiper’s situation as various institutions have routinely and readily forgiven white people for using the N-word to describe Black people. That is especially true in the field of education, apparently. Scroll down to find 10 more glaring examples of that truth.