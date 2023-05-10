Glen Kuiper And Other Notable Times White People Have Said The N-Word Without Full Accountability

While MLB announcer Glen Kuiper is busy serving his indefinite suspension for saying the N-word live on the air before a game, it’s important to remember that he was not fired for using what is perhaps the most hurtful racist slur in the English language.
Kuiper, a longtime announcer for the Oakland Athletics baseball team, is just the latest in a long line of notable white people who have said the N-word publically without ever being fully helped accountable for using the hateful word.
In case you missed it, Kuiper was on the air Friday night recounting his experience visiting earlier in the day the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Athletics were playing against the Royals.
Standing beside fellow broadcaster Dallas Braden, Kuiper gushed about how the two of them “had a phenomenal day” before he gestured with his thumb up and shamelessly cited the “nigger league museum” as a prime example.
Braden is shown shaking his head while pounding his chest in an apparent display of agreement with Kuiper.
Kuiper said later that night that his words “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to” and he asked people to accept his “sincerest apologies.”
Hours later, a video surfaced of footage purportedly from 2020 and allegedly featuring Kuiper’s voice saying the N-word in the same context as Friday night.
While Kuiper isn’t shown in the brief clip, a voice resembling his can be heard discussing “the Negro Leagues” before it goes on to address how “some of the teams are actually wearing nigger league uniforms.” The voice continues to talk uninterrupted.
It was in that context that ESPN reported on Saturday that Kuiper had been suspended from his position “until a review of what happened during Friday night’s broadcast is completed.”
Braden quietly issued a mea culpa late Monday night and excused Kuiper using the N-word as an “unfortunate mistake” and suggested he wasn’t even paying attention to the words coming out of his broadcast partner’s mouth when he uttered the racist slur.
Braden may have been too distracted by producers or any of the “nuances of live television” that he said viewers are unaware of.
“We have lots going on that is not always visible to our audience,” Braden whitesplained. “In that moment, I missed the live comment, and I was not aware of it until the sixth inning when Glen Kuiper made an apology.”
Braden said he was offering “support and encouragement” to Kuiper, who is allegedly working toward “understanding the impact and hurt resulting in this unfortunate mistake.”
Notably, Braden said the “incident has, indeed, impacted” him “greatly.” However, he never said how.
In the meantime, though, Kuiper remains employed for saying a word that any mainstream television broadcaster should know is 100% off-limits.
A TV station in Mississippi even found the use of the word “nizzle” — a slang derivative of the N-word — to be unacceptable and promptly fired a new anchor for saying it.
But the Oakland Athletics’ decision-makers have instead chosen to lend sympathy and the benefit of the doubt to Kuiper.
The phenomenon is not unique to Kuiper’s situation as various institutions have routinely and readily forgiven white people for using the N-word to describe Black people. That is especially true in the field of education, apparently. Scroll down to find 10 more glaring examples of that truth.
1. Bill Maher
Bill Maher, the same talk show host who defended referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” has repeatedly used the N-word on his talk show on HBO, which has refused to do anything more than give him a slap on the wrist for using racist language.
In this shameless instance from 2017, Maher refers to himself as a “house nigger” after Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse invited him to his home state to help “work the fields.”
HBO called the racist stunt “inexcusable and tasteless,” but the cable network definitely didn’t fire him. Nearly six years afterward, Maher remains gainfully employed by HBO, which has demonstrated how a white employee saying the N-word on its airwaves is not grounds for termination, possibly encouraging others to do the same.
Maher, for his part, expressed “regret” and said he was “very sorry.”
Not coincidentally, 16 years before the above episode aired, Maher vehemently defended using the N-word and argued that anybody should be able to say it.
2. California teacher
A language arts teacher at Sequoia Middle School in Fontana, California, had her class reading a Mark Twain novel when a student asked about the N-word used by one of the characters.
“The teacher got in front of the class and she was saying that the word is just an English word and everybody can say it if she wants to, it’s in the dictionary, and people are oversensitive over the word,” said a Black student who recorded the teacher saying the N-word. “She was trying to force him to say the word and she repeatedly kept saying it and she had a smirk on her face. I was just thinking, ‘Dang, this teacher is out of her mind.’”
While there were calls for the teacher to be fired, there are no reports that they ever were terminated.
3. Tennessee teacher
Knox County Schools in Tennessee refused to fire a white South-Doyle High School teacher who was caught on video repeatedly using the N-word while his students, including Black students, demanded that he stop.
Sanford Graves was suspended WITH pay pending an investigation.
Knox County Schools said it “does not tolerate any instances of racism.”
Of course, if there really was a zero-tolerance policy, Graves would have been fired outright and not given a glorified paid vacation from work for his racism.
4. Stephanie “Bagel Karen” Denaro
Stephanie Denaro, a pro-Trump, COVID-denying, anti-vaxxing racist is shown on video calling a Black employee a “b*tch ass n*gger” during a recent visit to Davidovich Bakery located in Essex Market on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
Denaro was eventually escorted out by security. The NYPD said it will not be investigating the matter.
5. Donald Trump
During an interview with Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump — Donald Trump’s niece — claimed he has used the N-word as long as she’s known him. (Big surprise, I know…)
Mary Trump told Maddow her whole family used racist slurs, she was asked that also included Donald Trump. Mary Trump looked at Maddow like she was crazy for even suggesting there was any doubt in the first place.
“Oh yeah,” she said, looking dumbfounded. “Of course I did.” She added: “I don’t think that should surprise anybody.”
But Maddow, who was speechless in response, did seem to be caught off guard by what was stated as fact.
So she asked again, slightly differently.
“Have you heard the president use the N-word?” Maddow rephrased her question, giving Mary Trump a chance to change her claims. But she didn’t.
“Yeah,” Mary Trump responds while nodding her head affirmatively.
6. Mike Perry, UFC fighter
Mike Perry, a welterweight fighter with the UFC, was shown on a video having a heated argument with an older man after being escorted out of a restaurant following an argument in Texas in 2021. Apparently, Perry was raging mad because the man was “touching” him. As the two men continue arguing, Perry swings and knocks out the man with a mammoth punch. The video continued rolling as the fight spilled outside of the restaurant and people tried to calm Perry down. That’s when he started spouting off with the N-word, repeatedly lacing his angry speech with the racial slur.
Perry was never held accountable for his racism.
