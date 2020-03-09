Growing List Of Shaun King’s Nicknames That Have Gone Viral

Senator Bernie Sanders had a rough Super Tuesday after former Vice President Joe Biden pretty much cleaned house at the South Carolina primary. However, social justice advocate and surrogate for Sanders’ campaign, Shaun King, had an even rougher Wednesday when Twitter completely came for his jugular after he accused MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow of making comments about Sanders that she actually did not say.

King claimed that Maddow reported “that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop” Sanders’ campaign.

“They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie,” he continued. Maddow fired back, denying King’s claims. “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing,” she responded.

FAM SHE IS NOT EVEN IN THIS CLIP FJIEPAJREARPEWJRWARE pic.twitter.com/N6WFukC1Z1 — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 4, 2020

King then shared a clip of the MSNBC host discussing pressures Mike Bloomberg’s campaign faced prior to him suspending his campaign, according to sources, which had absolutely nothing to do with King’s accusation.

“The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit,” Maddow said in the clip.

Days prior, King was called out for claiming that Beto O’Rourke supporters reported contacted him “near tears, saying that his endorsement of @JoeBiden ‘felt like a betrayal’ of all they had worked for with Beto. One said he loathed Biden’s campaign for President. They just couldn’t make it make sense.”

Former Beto staffer here. I can say with almost complete certainty that none of us would reach out to this guy to speak ill of our old boss. https://t.co/dPNz3Poln3 — Devon Gray (@DevonGrayCA) March 3, 2020

However, a former O’Rourke staffer responded to King, debunking his tweet.

“Former Beto staffer here. I can say with almost complete certainty that none of us would reach out to this guy to speak ill of our old boss,” the staffer wrote.

After Maddow called out King’s fallacies, Talcum X began trending, referring to King. Black folks quickly began to display their utmost creativity, listing off a series of new nicknames for King, alluding to his habitual storytelling.

“Talcum X has always been my favorite Sh*un King nickname but someone called him Hueless P. Newton, Martin Luther Cream & W.E.B. Defraud and I cant breathe,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user said, “Why didn’t I know y’all nicknamed @shaunking Martin Luther cream and Thurgood partial Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingSkull I knew about Talcum X but this new revelation has sent me under. Lol.”

Check out the growing list of some of the nicknames Black Twitter has knighted King with.

