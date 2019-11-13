The Blackest (And Most Hilarious!) Reactions To Trump’s Impeachment Hearing

Trump‘s impeachment hearing happened today, which was packed with sharp Democrats, desperate Republicans and possibly a serious step to respect being restored in the oval office. Twitter had a field day.

There were several reveals during the impeachment hearing. Overall, it was made clear that Trump did not care about protecting Europe nations — like Ukraine — against Russia. Trump was using his power to ask a foreign government to publicly investigate a political rival — former Vice President Joe Biden.

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eastern Europe, was asked, “Are you familiar with the allegations against Joe Biden?”

He said he was and was asked if there was any factual basis to the allegations against Biden.

Kent replied, “None whatsoever.”

He was also asked the follow up, “Did Vice President Biden act in accordance with official U.S. policy in Ukraine?”

Kent answered, “He did.”

Ambassador Bill Taylor, Trump appointee, government official and former soldier who has been a public servant for 50 years, was asked, “Have you ever seen another example of foreign aid conditioned on the personal or political interests of the president of the United States?”

Taylor responded with, “No, Mr. Goldman, I’ve not.”

It was also revealed that Trump was having conversations on his cell phone with Ukraine — a foreign government that is constantly wire tapped from Russia, which is a clear security breach. It’s a bizarre irony considering Trump went on a rampage that Hillary Clinton breached security with her emails on a private server.

Taylor revealed that a member of his staff heard Trump on the talking to Ukraine on July 26 about investigations on Joe Biden. His staff member said that Ambassador Gordan Sondland said, “Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden” than Ukraine.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was mentioned countless times but the best moment was the questioning from Rep. Val Demings who asked Kent, “Was Rudy Giuliani promoting US interests in Ukraine?”

“No, he was not,” Kent answered.

Demings asked, “What interests was he promoting?”

Without hesitation Kent replied. “I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential rival in the next election cycle.”

Of course Republicans will defend Trump but it is clear this was not a good day for cult-like Trump supporters.

