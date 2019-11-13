Twitter Is Torn Over Reports That Colin Kaepernick Still Wants To Play In The NFL

Colin Kaepernick might be heading back to the NFL. The free agent tweeted on Tuesday that a private workout will be held for him on Saturday in Atlanta. However, some people are torn about the idea of Kaep coming back to the NFL after the way he has been treated by an organization that has basically banned him since that last time he played in January of 2017 for championing social justice and silently protesting police brutality against Black people.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” Kaep tweeted. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote, “NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs.”

In case you forgot, Kaepernick and Eric Reid filed a lawsuit in October of 2017 that alleged that the NFL teams were in violation of the anti-collusion clause of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Kaepernick’s attorney claimed he was not signed because the NFL and the owners, “colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

In August of 2018, TMZ reported an arbitrator threw out the NFL’s motion to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit, which means there would have been a trial and NFL owners will have to testify under oath.

Also, it was possible President Donald Trump would have been subpoenaed. As reported back in June of 2018, Kaepernick filed subpoenas for Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to talk about their “political involvement” with the NFL. The administration may have been forced to admit to the pressure they allegedly put on the league to stop players from kneeling in peaceful protests.

That said, Kaep and Reid settled in February for an undisclosed amount. Reid currently plays for the Carolina Panthers.

At this point, Kaep doesn’t need the NFL but football is clearly what he still loves to do. See the mixed reactions below.