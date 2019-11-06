The Blackest Reactions To Republicans Bombing On Election Day

Tuesday night was a referendum on all things Trump. Election Day yielded huge Republican loses in Kentucky, Virginia and Mississippi, all of which might be a sign of things to come in 2020.

Every card-carrying Republican from Trump to Ben Carson campaigned for Matt Bevin to be reelected as governor in Kentucky, but he lost the red state that “Moscow” Mitch McConnell represents in the Senate as the leader of a majority that could soon become the minority if Election Day 2019 is any indication of the future.

While Bevin refused to concede as of Wednesday morning, Democrat Andy Beshear reveled in the victory he was claiming.

“That our values, and how we treat each other is still more important than our party,” he said. “That what unites us as Kentuckians is still stronger than any national divisions.”

The Republican refused to accept his loss.

“Would it be a Bevin race if it wasn’t a squeaker? I mean, come on. I mean, really and truly, this is a close, close race. We are not conceding this race by any stretch,” he said.

Republicans are trying to downplay the win by saying Bevin was unpopular. Nonetheless, this is a state that Trump won by 30 percentage points in 2016. Trump tried to guilt Kentucky voters into supporting Bevin before, of course, redirecting attention to himself.

“Here’s the story, if you win, they are going to make it like, ho hum,” the president babbled at a rally in Kentucky on Election Day. “And if you lose, they are going to say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. You can’t let that happen to me!”

Well, it happened.

Here’s Trump saying at his rally in Kentucky last night that Matt Bevin losing “sends a really bad message” and pleading with his fans, “you can’t let that happen to me!” Welp, it happened. pic.twitter.com/LUHSUAgSnB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2019

According to ABC, Carson said just last week at a Pastor’s Roundtable at the Midwest Church of Christ in Louisville, “I resonate so strongly with [Governor Bevin] because he really is focusing on people…he’s looking at what actually works for the people and doing those things, concern about what’s happening with the opioid crisis, what’s happening with general healthcare for people, what’s happening with education for our children…those are things that are incredibly important.” Carson was endorsing the same man who said he was shocked that Black children could play chess.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, which voted for Trump in 2016, Democrats won a county that had been run by Republicans since the Civil War, according to a report from the Associated Press. The win in Delaware County in suburban Philadelphia was indicative of the larger results seen around the country as Democrats in many cases flipped Republican-held seats.

That was also true in Virginia, where Democrats took control of the state’s House and Senate, something that hadn’t happened in a quarter of a century. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the election results were “Fueled by President Donald Trump’s unpopularity.”

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, the current Democratic House leader and now set to become the first female speaker of the House, echoed that sentiment during her victory speech.

“The temporary occupant of the White House and with his tweets, that made a difference,” she said. “That energized the base.”

