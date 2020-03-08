Unqualified Ben Carson’s Coronavirus ‘Plan’ Proves Trump And Them Have No Clue What To Do

Ben Carson appears to have been made the fall guy after recently being appointed to the White House’s coronavirus task force. The HUD Secretary spoke on the “plan” Donald Trump’s administration plans to implement in light of the passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship, 20 of whom have tested positive for the virus, docking in Oakland, California on Monday. However, Carson stumbled and fumbled, while he appeared to be particularly clueless on the aforementioned “plan.”

“The vice president met with the CEOs of the major cruise ship companies yesterday, and they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours of that meeting,” Carson told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos noted that the cruise ship will dock prior to the “plan” being devised. “The plan will be in place by that time,” Carson replied.

Carson, who is a former neurosurgeon, did not go into further detail regarding the plan. However, he did say that he does not want to review it. “I don’t want to preview the plan right now,” he said.

Pressed on plans to handle 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess Cruise ship where 21 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, Sec. Carson tells @GStephanopoulos he doesn't "want to preview the plan right now." https://t.co/Nnmkn5yDtv pic.twitter.com/oHChuUX1NB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 8, 2020

When asked if he “should be able to do that,” Carson replied, “I think it needs to all come from a solidarity source, we shouldn’t have 16 people saying what the plan is, particularly when it hasn’t been fully formulated.”

Carson was also asked about how communities should respond to the virus, but instead, focused on individuals and the precautionary measures they should take. “I think it’s time for people to really indulge themselves in learning about how viruses are spread. And to take advantage of that knowledge in determining what their daily activities are going to be,” he said.

Carson added that people who are in “high-risk categories” should avoid being in large crowds or attending rallies.

And of course, folks are dragging Carson with very little remorse.

I'm listening to #bencarson #coronavirus and he's unbelievable! "It's ok to go to a rally… wash your hands." No cruise ship plan, no firm direction. We're in the hands of idiot's who only care about pleasing trump. https://t.co/usoQvmx8tX — Joyful Journeys (@journeys_joyful) March 8, 2020

“I’m listening to #bencarson #coronavirus and he’s unbelievable! ‘It’s ok to go to a rally… wash your hands.’ No cruise ship plan, no firm direction. We’re in the hands of idiot’s who only care about pleasing trump,” one person tweeted.

Another tweeted, “#CoronaVirusUpdate from #bencarson 🤦🏻‍♀️ If this wasn’t such a potentially serious situation I could have a laugh. This entire administration is a danger to the public.”

Carson, as well as FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn, were added to the coronavirus task force last Sunday, March 1, according to The Hill. Kelvin Droegmeier, who is the head of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy was added to the team as well.

The announcement of the new members on the White House task force came after Trump handed Vice President Mike Pence the responsibility of leading the government’s response to the coronavirus.

According to ABC News, there are at least 433 confirmed coronavirus cases within 31 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C. There have been 19 deaths.

