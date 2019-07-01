Everything We’re Learning From OJ Simpson’s New Twitter Account

Orenthal James “O.J” Simpson is a name that will forever go down in infamy. The former football star-turned-actor-turned-commercial pitchman-turned accused murderer will always be associated with the so-called Trial of the Century that led to his 1995 acquittal in the killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Following the verdict, Simpson seemed to back mad decision after bad decision, including committing armed robbery, for which he got convicted and spent nine years in prison. After his release in 2017, he’s enjoyed a relatively low profile living in Las Vegas. But as the 25th anniversary of the murders approached earlier this month, O.J. appeared to make another bad decision: starting a Twitter account.

Just days after the anniversary passed, O.J. posted his first tweet.

“Hey Twitter-world this is yours truly,” Simpson said in the first video uploaded to his Twitter page. “You’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” he said before adding an ominous signoff: “I got a little getting even to do.”

And he apparently wasn’t lying. Here are some things we’ve learned from his tweets so far.

1. He is NOT the father.

In a video Simpson tweeted on June 16, he addressed longstanding rumors not only that he had a sexual relationship with Kris Jenner — who during the time of his trial was married to his good friend and attorney Robert Kardashian — but also that he was Khloé Kardashian‘s real father.

“Never – and I want to stress never – in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,’ Simpson said in the video.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

2. Michael Jackson extended a helping hand.

On the 10-year anniversary of Michael Jackson‘s death, Simpson shared a story about how the late icon provided him refuge from the media. Simpson claimed in a video that he could barely get into his home without having to confront the media. He said the King of Pop heard of his plight and Jackson opened his home and private amusement park to Simpson and his children.

“It was wondrous,” Simpson said. “The kids would come up, they would bring some of their friends. It was so great that I started bringing my adult friends up there. Michael was never there, but he always had gifts for the kids.”

Rest In Peace Michael pic.twitter.com/pqCI8szapH — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 25, 2019

3. He’s paying attention to politics.

The convicted felon might not be able to vote [yet], but he was apparently anticipating the 2020 election.

“Sitting at my house, waiting to watch this debate to hear a bunch of people who think they’re capable of running our country,” he tweeted in a video about the Democratic debates that took place last week. “Every American should be watching this.”

First Democratic Debate 2019 pic.twitter.com/jyXwxXdyKR — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 27, 2019

The night of the second debate, Simpson urged viewers to “turn it off” once the debate was finish to warn people of being influenced by the opinion of pundits and the like about who won.

Democratic Debate 2019 Part 2 pic.twitter.com/yF0hwt5CBq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 28, 2019

Many Twitter users began to clown the former NFL star and questioned whether or not he could vote. Though in Nevada, where Simpson lives, passed a criminal justice reform bill that automatically restores the voting rights of convicted felons, but the specific felonies he was convicted of are on an exemption list that will not automatically restore his voting rights.

4. He wants to get back into football. Kind of.

On June 23, Simpson posted a two-minute video detailing his plans for his fantasy football team and seemingly giving advice to fellow players. Reports claimed Simpson’s purpose is to get an endorsement deal, prompting television host and legal expert Nancy Grace to tell TMZ that she was “disgusted.”

“I guarantee people will tune in to see O.J. Simpson out of prurient interest knowing that he beat [Nicole Brown] black and blue,” she said. “Knowing that he sliced her neck so severely, her head was hanging on by the skin, by the back of her spine.”

Hope everyone had a good weekend!!! pic.twitter.com/AN8qY4815I — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 24, 2019

5. He’s starving for attention.

OK, admittedly, this part we already knew. But perhaps this Twitter account is proof of how far he’s willing to go to get it.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

