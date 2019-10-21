Ben Carson Thanks God For Trump And Asks To Give Him Strength In Creepy Prayer

Ben Carson‘s is heartless in many ways but not when it comes to Trump. The unqualified secretary of Housing and Urban Development keeps the prayers out for 45 and always makes sure to stand by him — this is while Trump is in countless scandals.

In the middle of Republicans and Democrats calling for his impeachment and his horrific foreign policies that are reportedly getting people slaughtered, Carson said a prayer, “We thank You for President Trump who also exhibits great courage in face of constant criticism. We ask You give him strength to endure & wisdom to lead and to recognize You as the sovereign of the universe, with solution to everything”

He also thanked him for the “the blessings that you have bestowed upon this country.”

Carson’s prayers deserve serious eye rolls considering considered HUD purposely denied funds to Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. The reason? According to NBC, funds were delayed tp the distribution of funds because of “alleged corruption,” “fiscal irregularities” and “Puerto Rico’s capacity to manage these funds” — all Ben Carson talking points, which is ironic considering the alleged corruption in the Trump administration and Carson’s capacity to manage funds at HUD — like a $31,000 dining room set.

HUD issued funding notices to 18 states affected by disasters on Sept. 4 — the only one left out was Puerto Rico.

This should be no shocker from Carson. He assumes the worst from people who aren’t wealthy like him. The former doctor thinks Black men sitting on porches in Baltimore are unemployed. He hired a documented racist. He also thinks the answer to affordable housing is throwing everyone in a trailer park.

Also, this is the same person who said poor people are too comfortable in poverty and “a comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say: ‘I’ll just stay here. They will take care of me.’” He is also against affirmative action and does not believe taxpaying American citizens, who happen to be LGBTQ, should marry.

Ben Carson’s behavior remains far from Christ-like.

