Uncle Ben Carson Says Maxine Waters Doesn’t Have ‘Basic Manners’

One of Ben Carson’s jobs as the unqualified secretary of Housing and Urban Development is to disrespect as many Black people as possible, especially if they are critical of Trump. His latest target is Maxine Waters.

Waters slammed Trump for how he is handling homelessness with “The State of Homelessness in America” report. The racist-in-chief vowed to “demolish homeless tent camps and relocate homeless individuals to federally-owned facilities, according to Waters.

She also asked, “Does your plan include the renovation of government properties to serve as emergency shelters? If so ,where will you obtain the funding to renovate and operate these facilities?”

Waters added, “Which entities and federal agencies do you expect will carry out this effort? Specifically, what role would the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) play in your effort?” and “Your shamelessness knows no bounds.”

Carson responded to Waters by writing in a letter obtained by Politico, “My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house. Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.”

He also wrote, “To me, the most compassionate, obvious, and logical solution would be to get as many homeless Americans off the streets — with a roof over their heads — as soon as humanly possible. I have sent multiple letters to your office and requested numerous meetings, but each time you’ve refused.”

He then got extremely petty and far from Christ-like, “Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President’s expense — like a true career politician.”

All of this from someone who once said poor people are too comfortable in poverty and “a comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say: ‘I’ll just stay here. They will take care of me.’” He is also against affirmative action and does not believe taxpaying American citizens who happen to be part of the LGBTQ community should marry. Additionally, the retired neurosurgeon also said he thinks Black men sitting on porches in Baltimore are unemployed. He hired a documented racist. He also thinks the answer to affordable housing is throwing everyone in a trailer park.

Carson stands for shameless and defends it by always tap dancing for 45.

