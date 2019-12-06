‘Breakfast Club’ Intern Suffers Brutal Racist Attack In Lyft, Lawyers Say

An intern for the hit radio show “The Breakfast Club” suffered a horrifying racist attack in a Lyft, according to her attorney Tahanie Aboushi of The Aboushi Law Firm.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, Jasmine Yvette just finished hosting “The Glammy’s” in Midtown Manhattan when she hopped in a Lyft Pool as the first passenger, according to a statement from the law firm. A white man named Christiano Mauro was picked up next.

During the Lyft shared-ride, Yvette was browsing her Instagram and for a brief moment, a sound from her phone played out loud, according to the statement. Mauro then allegedly demanded Yvette cut the volume. Yvette explained that it had only played for a second and in response, Mauro said, “You must be one of those ignorant, uneducated Black Bitches” and proceeded to attack her violently, the law firm said.

Mauro allegedly snatched Yvette’s phone with such force that the screen was shattered. He then lunged towards her, balled up his fist and repeatedly punched Yvette in her face, head and body, according to the law firm’s statement. Yvette tried to push Mauro off her, but he allegedly bit her hand, causing her to bleed.

Once the Lyft driver pulled over, Yvette was able to escape Mauro and the NYPD was called to the scene, says the statement. Once they arrived, the officer allegedly told Yvette that she could either go home in a yellow taxi or she could go to jail because she also risked being arrested for defending herself if she insisted on pressing charges against Mauro. Feeling scared and overwhelmed, Yvette hailed a yellow cab and rode to an emergency room where she was tended to for multiple injuries, according to the statement.

Mauro was eventually arrested for assault. Yvette, who recently graduated from City College, is hoping that the Manhattan District Attorney will prosecute Mauro under the hate crime statute and will take steps to prevent future attacks on Black and Brown women in New York City.

“The Breakfast Club” has yet to make a public statement surrounding the incident. However, in a Friday Instagram post, media strategist Rachel Noerdlinger thanked activist Shaun King and “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God for supporting Yvette, along with “the all female legal & media strategy team.”

