Racist Ex-Coast Guardsman Who Wanted ‘White Homeland’ Begs Judge To ‘Rebuild His Life’

What a difference a year makes.

In February of 2019, Christopher Paul Hasson was a closeted white supremacist member of the U.S. Coast Guard who was allegedly plotting a race war with a stockpile of weapons in his home. Fast forward to the present and Hasson has been outed as a suspected race soldier and fighting accusations of being a domestic terrorist who wanted to create a “white homeland” and was apparently ready to attack if President Donald Trump was impeached.

One out of two ain’t bad as Trump’s Senate impeachment trial has begun right around the same time that Hasson’s lawyers were begging a judge for leniency on their client’s behalf, according to the Associated Press.

“Chris is eager to put this chapter behind him and try to rebuild his life,” Hasson’s lawyers wrote in a letter to the court last week ahead of his sentencing on Jan. 31.

Nevermind the fact that Hasson conducted online searches that included “what if trump illegally impeached” and “civil war if trump impeached” after searching computer files at his suburban Maryland home where investigators discovered a stockpile of illegal drugs and weapons hat they allege were part of a plot to commit acts of mass terrorism.

However, because Hasson has not been charged with any terrorism-related offenses, the AP wrote that his lawyers “are urging a federal judge in Maryland to spare him a prison term and sentence him to jail time served since his arrest and three years of supervised release.”

It was because of that failure to apply terror charges that U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day ruled in April that the suspected white supremacist could be conditionally released to allow him to properly prepare for his trial. The compassionate magistrate apparently decided that Hasson’s charges of illegal possession of firearm silencers, possession of firearms by a drug addict and unlawful user and possession of a controlled substance didn’t meet the criteria needed to keep him behind bars.

The Coast Guard must have agreed, too, since it initially kept Hasson on active duty despite the indictment that he pleaded guilty to. If convicted, Hasson could be sentenced to 312 years in prison, which seems fairly light considering prosecutors said they believe he wanted to use his arsenal to murder sitting members of Congress during a civil war he was preparing for.

While a ruling on the motion for leniency had not been made as of Tuesday afternoon, the evidence of Hasson’s apparent racist intent might be too tough for even this sympathetic magistrate to ignore for a judge.

“Liberalist/globalist ideology is destroying traditional peoples esp white. No way to counteract without violence. It should push for more crack down bringing more people to our side. Much blood will have to be spilled to get whitey off the couch,” Hasson wrote in a draft email found by officials after his arrest.

Hasson’s hit list reportedly included several outspoken Trump critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, as well as TV hosts like Don Lemon, Van Jones and cable news host Joe Scarborough.

Hasson was far from the first time that a suspected white domestic terrorist targeted Trump opponents. In October 2018, authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida, for allegedly mailing more than a dozen bombs to politicians and liberal activists who criticized the president. Sayoc eventually pleaded guilty to 65 felony counts, including using weapons of mass destruction in an attempted domestic terrorist attack, but was not afforded the same privilege Hasson despite similar intentions.

This is America.

