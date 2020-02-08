‘Why’d Y’all Tell Felicia Bye?’: Social Media Thread Resurfaces Of White Folks Asking Questions About Black Culture

When it comes to Black culture, there are some things that other people just won’t understand. A social media thread from June of 2019 that has seemingly resurfaced shows proof of that. A woman named LaRhonda Stricklin shared a Facebook post that consisted of a number of White people asking questions about Black culture.

“White People Finally came to ask Black People these questions,” she wrote prior to sharing the post.

One person asked, “Just a simple question hope to see some funny comments on here why is it when one of y’all run all y’all run?”

Another asked about Black folks’ hairstyling methods’ “Why y’all cook combs on the stove?”

A third person question who kicked off the rumor that White folks put raisins in their potato salad.

And of course, there was this question: “Why’d y’all tell Felicia bye?”

The thread resurfaced, but this time on Instagram. One user replied to the post saying, “I’m freaking screaming! Now can we ask some questions because BABY! I need to know why gym outfits are considered daily attire.”

Another replied, “Lmao this legit needs to be all over so we can go back and forth this could end racism.”

“All very valid questions lol I’m Black & White & was able to answer all them in my head since I grew up with my black side,” said someone else in response to the post.

While many of the questions appear to have gone unanswered and were instead met with laughter, the thread further supports the notion that White people are essentially clueless about Black culture.

Monnica T Williams Ph.D penned an article on Psychology Today tackling the question of whether or not a White person can understand the Black experience. “Black and White people can learn to understand each other with patience, effort, and care. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it,” she said.

Williams then raised the question, “what does an African American want?” While noting that she cannot speak for all Black people, as a Black woman, she said, an “authentic connection.”

She continued, “That means I want you to understand my experience. I want you to ask hard questions and not judge me when I give you the hard truth. I want you to take the time and effort to see the world as I do. I want to be seen as a whole person and not a stereotype. I want you to know how being an American can be both a source of pride and pain. I want you to understand the harm caused by discrimination and join me in speaking out against injustice and inequity. I want you to embrace cultural differences rather than merely tolerate them.”

While the thread of questions from White folks was humorous for many, the disconnect is very apparent and it is also deeply rooted.

