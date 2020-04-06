Floyd Mayweather Posts Message About Fatherhood After Daughter’s Stabbing Arrest

Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram early Monday morning to post a message about fatherhood in the midst of his daughter’s daughter’s weekend arrest for allegedly stabbing a woman.

“Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible,” he captioned the post along with a video of himself teaching his son, Koraun Mayweather, how to box.

Mayweather’s post comes after video surfaced on the Internet this weekend of a crime scene where Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna, allegedly stabbed a young woman in Texas.

According to Bossip, 19-year-old Iyanna, nicknamed Yaya, was reportedly arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked at Harris County Jail. The viral clip that circulated online showed a lot of blood and police cars arriving at the purported crime scene where Yaya allegedly stabbed the victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, who’s the mother of rapper NBA Youngboy‘s child. Yaya allegedly arrived at the home where NBA Youngboy and Jacobs were located and she reportedly said she was the rapper’s fiancée.

“We’re told the argument moved into the kitchen, where Iyanna was holding 2 knives,” TMZ reported on Saturday. “According to our sources, Jacobs stepped toward Iyanna and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.”

Yaya’s arrest comes after an already hectic year for her family. Just last month, Josie Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather’s kids, was found dead in her car. Harris is not Yaya’s mother, however, she is the mother to Koraun. She had a brutally abusive relationship with Mayweather before they separated and she was reportedly going to detail her experience in a tell-all book before she died. In 2014, Koraun labeled his father a “coward” for not coming clean about the abuse against his mother, which Koraun witnessed as a child. However, considering their latest boxing video, it seems like the father and son are making amends.

Yaya’s mother is Melissia Brim, who wrote in Ozy in 2017 that she and Floyd Mayweather didn’t talk until five years after Yaya was born, leaving the nature of Yaya and Floyd’s relationship unclear. However, the father and daughter did attend the 2017 BET Awards together.

Along with Josie Harris’ death, Mayweather’s uncle, Roger Mayweather, also died a week later. He was a boxing legend in his own right, who eventually trained his nephew and other fighters to major success.

In another Instagram post of Floyd training his son, he wrote, “Teaching my son @kingkoraun the fundamentals. Keep up the good work, I’m proud of you.”

