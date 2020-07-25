NBA Stars Team Up To Create Social Change Fund

Amid the unrest, athletes are stepping up and using their platforms to spread awareness about systemic injustice. The latest stars to launch an effort at the intersection of sports and activism are Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, NBC Sports reported.

#Heat legend Dwyane Wade is partnering with Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul to create The Social Change Fund, which is dedicated to supporting the Black community and the issues that impact this group. https://t.co/ZoHL5GImxJ — CBS Local Sports (@CBSLocalSports) July 23, 2020

The two basketball players and retired NBA legend Wade joined forces for the creation of an initiative called the Social Change Fund. The fund will financially support grassroots organizations focused on uplifting and empowering the Black community and combating racial injustice. Anthony, Wade and Paul are using their money to start the fund and hope to garner support from other influential individuals in sports and entertainment.

“The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized,” Wade said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.” Paul and Anthony echoed his sentiments, both stating that they are committed to advocating for long-term change to create better futures for marginalized communities. “I stand for everything this Fund and its beneficiaries support and will not stop pushing for progress until we see an end to the systemic racism that the Black community has faced for too long,” said Anthony.

Several NBA players are leading impactful efforts on multiple fronts. In June, LeBron James launched an organization dubbed More Than a Vote to encourage the Black community to register to vote and to spread awareness about voter suppression tactics being used throughout the country. James has received support from a collective of athletes and entertainers including NBA players Trae Young, Draymond Green, Udonis Haslem and Derrick Rose, retired NBA player Jalen Rose, WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith, NFL player Alvin Kamara, comedian Kevin Hart and others.

