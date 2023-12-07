Republican ‘Fake Electors’ In Nevada Falsely Pledged Biden’s Electoral Votes To Trump, Indictments Charge

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Wouldn’t it be wild if it was Republicans who were responsible for the only actual election fraud that occurred during the 2020 presidential race? Donald Trump and all of the most prominent members of the GOP have spent more than three years on a propaganda campaign spreading the gospel of a rigged election that dozens of judges, the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general and the Department of Justice have said was not rigged. At least 253 key political leaders across red-state America believed or pretended to believe the lie, and 147 Republican legislators voted to overturn a legal election based on the lie.

It would be crazy if it turned out that the only officials who actually engaged in an intentional effort to subvert the will of voters—well, besides Trump and probably those 147 legislators—were the six Nevada Republicans who were just indicted for falsely pledging their electoral votes to Trump despite President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

On Wednesday, Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the indictments of state party chair Michael McDonald, national committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Clark County Republican Party chair Jesse Law, state party vice chair Jim Hindle III, and Douglas County Republican Party members Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice. All six Republican officials have been indicted on two felony charges of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument by submitting fraudulent documents to state and federal officials.

From the Nevada Independent:

News of a Nevada-based probe into the actions of the fake electors first emerged in mid-November and escalated after reports that a former attorney for Trump had agreed to meet with officials conducting the investigation. Under Nevada law, any charge for filing false documents must come within three years of the offense — meaning that any charges brought under that law would need to be filed by Dec. 14, the three-year anniversary of the fake electors meeting in Carson City. On that day, the six electors held a symbolic ceremony outside the state Legislature to “cast” their electoral votes for Trump, coinciding with the day that the state’s actual electoral votes were cast for Biden. This group of unauthorized electors submitted fraudulent election documents to the National Archives, a coordinated move with slates of fake electors in other states and Trump’s presidential campaign as they tried to block Congress’ certification of the election results on Jan. 6, 2021. The Nevada fake electors referred to themselves as the “duly elected and qualified electors” in paperwork submitted to the National Archives, while at least two groups of people who cast fraudulent electoral votes in other states (New Mexico and Pennsylvania) included caveats in their paperwork, saying the votes would only count if they won trials surrounding the 2020 election.

Imagine committing an intentional act of fraudulence while attempting to cover yourself legally by stating in the paperwork that your fraudulent submission is only good if Trump’s fraudulent claims of election fraudulence are deemed true by the courts. (Spoiler alert: They were not.) It’s like the movie Inception, but instead of dreams, Republicans are living a lie within a lie within another lie.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Ford said in a statement. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

