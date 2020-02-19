George Zimmerman Annoys Twitter With Lawsuit Against Presidential Candidates

George Zimmerman’s irrational behavior knows no bounds. The man responsible for killing unarmed Trayvon Martin when he was just 17 years old has filed a lawsuit against presidential candidates Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over tweets they posted in honor of Martin on his birthday, according to the Miami Herald.

MORE: George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin’s Mother In Desperate $100 Million Lawsuit

Trayvon would have celebrated his 25th birthday on Feb. 5. On his birthday, Sen. Warren and Buttigieg separately called for putting an end to “racism,” “white supremacy” and “gun violence.”

“Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear? #BlackLivesMatter,” Buttigieg tweeted.

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

Warren wrote, “My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon’s family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free.”

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Zimmerman, who gunned down the Florida teen and was later acquitted of homicide charges in the 2012 shooting, has filed a lawsuit against both candidates, suing for damages in excess of $15,000.

In the lawsuit, he alleged that Buttigieg was referencing him when the former mayor mentioned “white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear” in his tweet.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Polk County Circuit Court, said, “Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman by claiming without any basis whatsoever that the Hispanic minority advocate and Obama supporter Zimmerman shot Trayvon Martin in cold blood due to his ‘white supremacy,’ a racist cause that is held in great disdain and consternation by the public.”

Zimmerman also claimed that Warren’s tweet suggested that Martin is no longer “with us” because of “racism,” thus implying that he killed the teen in an act of racism, the Miami Herald reports.

Zimmerman’s 30-page lawsuit also described Martin as a “gangster” and a “heavy marijuana user,” who often got into physical altercations.

News quickly began to spread about Zimmerman’s lawsuit, which resulted in him trending on Twitter. However, once users figured out the reason why Zimmerman’s name appeared at the top of the trending list, they were none too pleased. In fact, many folks were disgusted and didn’t hold back vocalizing their exasperation.

Anyone else's name trending: OH MY GOD! Are they dead!? George Zimmerman's name trending: What did this piece of shit do this time? — bella donna 🧢 (@rf_hypatia) February 19, 2020

“Anyone else’s name trending: OH MY GOD! Are they dead!? George Zimmerman’s name trending: What did this piece of sh*t do this time?” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Zimmerman is suing Buttigieg and Warren over their Trayvon Martin tweets that referenced him as a white supremacist. Im going to have to speak to the manager about this one.”

A third person said, “George Zimmerman is trending yet again, and still won’t take the hint that no one on planet earth cares about his existence.”

George Zimmerman is trending yet again, and still won't take the hint that no one on planet earth cares about his existence. pic.twitter.com/u6maYbyj04 — 𝒮𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓃𝓉𝒽𝒶💎 (@__doll_face) February 19, 2020

Check out more reactions below.

SEE ALSO

Who Killed Pop Smoke? Rapper Killed In Home Invasion Posted Address On Social Media Earlier In The Day

Michigan State Students Targeted With Racist Messages During ‘Black Revolt Week’