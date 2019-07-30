Lynne Patton, Eric Trump’s Former Party Planner Who Now Works At HUD, Defends The Racist-In-Chief

Lynne Patton, Eric Trump‘s former party planner, is defending Trump’s blatant racism that even made some white Republicans denounce his rhetoric. She decided to babbled to Fox News.

Patton said, “President Trump has given $16 billion in 2018 alone to Elijah Cummings’ district in federal grants. We have given more money in homeless funds to Baltimore in the last administration. We have given more in community development grants than the last administration to Baltimore. My question to you guys is this: What are you actually doing with the money so that it actually benefits residents in the community for once instead of deep-pocketed, crooked politicians?”

These numbers could not be corroborated.

This should be no shocker. Patton made was the personification of tomfoolery when she stood by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows at Michael Cohen‘s congressional hearing in a futile attempt to prove that Trump isn’t racist. She said on Fox News, “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. The president does not see color, race, creed, religion. What he sees is success and failure,” the hacks at “Fox & Friends” heard Patton tell them on Thursday. “Trump has time and time again done so much for the Black community and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Patton also added, “That’s more racist than being put up there as a ‘prop.'”

During Cohen’s opening remarks he said about Trump, “He is a racist. The country has seen Mr. Trump court white supremacists and bigots. You have heard him call poorer countries ‘shitholes.’ In private, he is even worse. He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States.”

He continued, “While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only Black people could live that way. And, he told me that Black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

Patton clearly doesn’t care. In January of last year, she attacked another Black woman, April Ryan, calling her Miss Piggy:

A now deleted tweet from head of @HUDgov New York & New Jersey @LynnePatton pic.twitter.com/Z2fx2O5PWo — Jackie Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 25, 2018

