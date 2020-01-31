‘If She Jumps, I Jump’: Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her Relationship With Whoopi Goldberg

Recently, Meghan McCain has been getting checked on “The View” and the Internet has been loving it. In many instances, co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been the one doing the checking, which might lead people to believe that the two have a behind-the-scenes beef. However, McCain went on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to talk about her relationship with Goldberg and it was quite different from public perception.

When Cohen asked Meghan if all the co-hosts talked backstage, McCain responded, “Good lord, yes.”

She continued, “Joy [Behar] and I are oftentimes in the corner talking about things we hit and things we missed during the break. So I think you can’t work on a show where the hosts don’t speak. I think I was called ‘The Lone Wolf,’ obviously I’m the Lone Wolf, I’m the only conservative on the show. We’re going to disagree on things.”

As for Whoopi, McCain also maintains a cordial relationship with her. Some people might have guessed otherwise, considering in December, Whoopi told McCain to “Girl, please stop talking!” The on-air demand came after McCain continued to spill her snarky comments after a heated discussion on Trump’s impeachment hearing. The moment went viral with many people praising Whoopi for calling out McCain’s rudeness.

Meghan talked about the incident and people’s reactions.

“It was rough,” she said. “And I will say that she was having a bad day. We talked about it that night and the next day. It’s live TV and it’s really intense, stressful times for everyone and I adore her. She apologized off-air, she apologized on-air. We all f**k up on the show. It’s live. It’s everyday. And I forgive her, and I love her.”

McCain even went as far to say that Goldberg is the main “anchor” keeping her tied to the show. “I could not do the show… If she leaves, I go. Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we’re down. If she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator.”

Although McCain might maintain a good relationship with her co-hosts, that’s not to keep the guests from checking her or outright ignoring her. Earlier this month, McCain went viral again when she tried to get a word in with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren about taxing the wealth. She was unsuccessful. Warren kept talking about her plan to the point of ignoring McCain and it was pure entertainment.

You can check out McCain’s interview with Andy Cohen below.

