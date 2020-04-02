April Fool? Candace Owens Threatens To Run For Office As 2020 Spirals Out Of Control

As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, a Black conservative who has openly sympathized with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, cozied up to Donald Trump and downplayed the coronavirus pandemic as overblown “mass hysteria” has threatened to run for public office. Candace Owens tweeted the announcement Thursday morning in what may at first have seemed like a delayed April Fools joke gone extremely bad.

I’m now honestly considering running for office. Never had any desire to previously, but something changed in me last night. Had a conversation with my husband and I think it’s a plan. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 2, 2020

She seemed to confirm in a Facebook post later that she had moved past the “considering” phase and was definitely planning to run.

The prospects of having taxpayers fund the salary of a person who has espoused hatred and racial division in recent years might sound familiar to anyone who’s been paying attention to the political climate and leadership in this country.

However, a quick look at her history as a public figure shows that might not be the best idea considering she’s been involved in everything from credible allegations of being a con artist to evidence of anti-Black xenophobia to potentially influencing a mass killer to carry out a deadly shooting.

With that said, in 2020, that might actually make her electable.

Owens and her provocative vitriol toward anything and anyone liberal — especially Black folks — have been politically involved since her name was first mentioned in the context of “deplorable” supporters of the president. Remember when she claimed the NRA was a civil rights organization to protect Black people? And no, she didn’t mean to say the NAACP, a group that helped her win a racial discrimination lawsuit back in 2007. Thirteen years later and Owens is now saying proudly that she’s never experienced “race issues.”

But it can’t be denied that she’s been actively involved in the political arena, actually making her more qualified for office than, say, the current president of the United States, which is a terrifying notion on its own. Among other random footnotes, her political experience includes lying under oath to Congress, arguably being fired from a conservative advocacy group that cloaks its racism with so-called patriotism and celebrating Black History Month in the White House with a man who has a decades-long resume of discriminating against Black people.

In an effort of how she appeared to try to further endear herself to racist conservatives, Owens last year was shown on a video suggesting that it was “fine” to murder millions of people “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well.”

A couple of months later, just about a year ago, she went on Capitol Hill to testify before the House about white nationalism and hate speech, two things her critics say that she has willingly helped promote.

“We’re hearing [terms like ‘white nationalism’] sent around today because what they want to say is that brown people want to be scared, which seems to be the narrative that we hear every four years ahead of a presidential election,” Owens said during her opening remarks. However, California Rep. Ted Lieu quickly rendered her words irrelevant when he played on the House floor audio from her sympathetic speech about Hitler.

Here's the video of Rep. Ted Lieu playing Candace Owens' remarks on Hitler to her at a hearing on hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism.

Via CSPAN pic.twitter.com/SEXgVuvzkw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 9, 2019

Among the questions surrounding Owens’ announcement — “is she serious?” being chief among them — is what officer she is “considering” running for and in which city or state? It’s unclear where the Connecticut native calls home.

But what is and has been especially clear for the past four years is that voting has never been more important.

