Donald Trump Thinks His Mugshot Has Quadrupled His Black Support

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

White conservatives are exhausting.

They’re manipulative, exploitative, hypocritical, all-consuming, and dangerously delusional.

White conservatives turned “woke”—a term derived from Black vernacular—and weaponized it against Black people. White conservatives spend a lot of time denigrating Blackness and then scouring the sunken place for Black people who will publicly cosign white nationalism in order to present the false image of Black support.

Case in point: Last month, we reported that conservatives were pushing the narrative that Donald Trump’s mugshot would draw more Black voters because Black people love criminality, revere mugshots and identify with Trump because we too understand what it’s like to be treated unfairly by the criminal justice system. It’s the racist stereotyping that should bother me the most. But that’s just garden-variety white racism. It’s nothing new. What really gets under my skin is white conservatives suddenly pretending to find common ground with Black people in attacking the justice system on behalf of Trump when they’ve spent so much time denying that the justice system, or any system for that matter, is biased against Black people.

Earlier this month, Trump also bragged that his mugshot has made him popular with Black people.

“The Black community is so different for me in the last – since that mug shot was taken, I don’t know if you’ve seen the polls; my polls with the Black community have gone up four and five times,” he said during an interview with conservative blowhard Hugh Hewitt. Is it true that any poll has shown anywhere near that kind of increase among Black voters since his arrest in Georgia? No. Not even remotely. But that doesn’t matter. Trump telling a lie is like the sun rising and setting on a daily basis. It’s expected. It’s the intent behind this particular lie that is bothersome.

According to Axios, Donald Trump Jr. recently told Newsmax that Black men were “going to see through” the charges against Trump “because they’ve been dealing with this for a long time.” But have we? Because according to Trump, we have not.

Conservatives are conveniently forgetting that it is Donald Trump who is largely responsible for popularizing the right-wing propaganda-fueled anti-critical race theory movement. CRT is an academic study that examines anti-Black bias in American systems, such as the justice system. The entire anti-CRT movement is predicated on the white conservative notion that systemic racism is a lie and that Black people are not treated unfairly in this country. So, according to Trump and the vast majority of MAGA America, Trump Jr.’s assertion that we have “been dealing with this for a long time” is “woke” nonsense. Not that Trump Jr. believes it either. Like other white conservatives pushing this new narrative, Trump Jr. is simply willing to temporarily suspend his anti-CRT propaganda to promote “Blacks for Trump” solidarity propaganda.

In other words: America isn’t racist against Black people until it suits whiteness to claim it is, if only temporarily.

Here’s a simple fact: If Trump had been successful in overturning the legally cast votes in Georgia and the other states he challenged, he would have disenfranchised the vast majority of Black and brown voters in those districts. But all of a sudden it’s Black people he’s leaning on to “see through” the charges against him.

It’s like the time Dilbert creator Scott Adams told white people to stay away from Black people because we’re racist, and then he turned right around and tried to lean on imaginary Black friends while defending his own racist white nonsense.

White conservatives are insidious.

White conservatives are currently trying to jack Black people’s “two Americas” narrative on behalf of Trump and Jan. 6 rioters and conspirators after spending years denying that narrative as it applies to Black people in America. They’ve claimed that Jan. 6 participants who have been convicted and sentenced are being treated differently by the federal government than Black Lives Matter protesters, which is demonstrably untrue. But out of the other side of their faces, they’re now saying Black people should and do identify with Trump.

Trump, who led the charge against DEI and CRT.

Trump, who called Black prosecutors racist just because they’re Black and spread an absurd lie that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is a “young racist” who had an affair with a gang member.

Trump, who tried to make Black votes disappear and weaponized his position and his supporters to terrorize Black election workers like Ruby Freeman.

Trump, whose long list of racist and anti-Black comments includes remarks made about Black people, Black countries, Black immigrants, Black and brown congresswomen, Black soldiers, and even the Black women he has dated.

Seriously, white conservatives have some nerve.

It’s the caucasity for me.

SEE ALSO:

‘TRUMP CAN’T HIDE’: Auntie Maxine Waters Predicts Ivanka Will Be ‘Imprisoned’ With Dad, Too

Charlie Kirk Says Donald Trump Was Elected Because White People Wanted A ‘White Obama’