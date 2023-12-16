Subscribe
Public Figures

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles In New Interview

The tennis star is coming into her own.

Published on December 16, 2023

Naomi Osaka Discusses Motherhood, Her Newfound Confidence, And More In 'Instyle'

Source: Joshua Kissi/InStyle

Naomi Osaka fashionably covers Instyle magazine in a Stella Jean top, dress, and skirt, a Cult Gaia necklace, and Gia Borghini boots. Inside the issue, the tennis phenomenon shares her pregnancy struggles, motherhood, newfound confidence, and more.

Naomi Osaka has achieved more than most at her age. As a four-time Grand Slam champion, the Japanese native is a powerful force on the tennis court. And since giving birth to her daughter Shai, that bold energy has transferred to her entire existence.

MORE: Naomi Osaka Chokes Back Tears As She Addresses Heckling During BNP Paribas Open

“Her vibe is sure-footed, deliberate. Everyone around her seems to notice. “She has completely changed since having a baby,” says Carly Duguid, Osaka’s creative director. “She’s more motivated now than I’ve ever seen her,” Duguid adds. “I think that has a lot to do with just having your own child, and wanting to excel, and to have someone who looks up to her.”

Naomi Osaka Discusses Motherhood, Her Newfound Confidence, And More In 'Instyle'

Source: Joshua Kissi/InStyle

Naomi Osaka x Instyle

Osaka’s birthing experience mirrored a lot of Black mothers. The fashion designer tested positive for Group B streptococcus, a common bacterial infection among many pregnant women that can also be passed to their babies. When it came time to give birth to her daughter, she admitted that she wasn’t prepared for what she encountered. “There were so many things I wasn’t aware of,” says Osaka. “I do remember feeling in that moment, ‘This is the worst pain of my life,’” the multihyphenate revealed. “And I know that if I get through this, then everything else will feel very easy.’”

Naomi Osaka Discusses Motherhood, Her Newfound Confidence, And More In 'Instyle'

Source: Joshua Kissi/InStyle

Shai was born this past July, and Osaka embraces motherhood with all her might while still keeping up with her many endeavors, including prioritizing her mental health. When she’s not training for her tennis comeback or mothering her child, Osaka usually sketches fashion ideas, hiking, journals, and meditates in the sun, which she says calms and invigorates her, “like it’s bringing life into me,” stated Osaka.

Click here to read the entire article.

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles In New Interview  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

