Black Twitter Has Coronavirus Jokes After Trump’s Unbothered Response To CDC Warning

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has now described the coronavirus as “inevitable” and per usual, Donald Trump and his administration aren’t doing enough. Despite the scare of the contagious virus and Trump’s inadequate response, Black Twitter has still managed to find joy in it all.

According to NBC News, Trump told Americans on Wednesday that there’s a “very low” risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States and he designated any future responsibility to Vice President Mike Pence and Congress.

However, at the same podium in the White House briefing room, the highest-ranking career official at the CDC told a different story.

“Our aggressive containment strategy here in the United States has been working,” said Principal Deputy Director Ann Shuchat. “However, we do expect more cases, and this is a good time to prepare.”

Granted, Trump could be right that the coronavirus won’t spread as quickly as it did in places like China, Japan and Italy, but we might want to listen to Shuchat too, the actual medical professional.

If the virus does spread across the U.S., many people won’t be prepared thanks to Trump who basically disbanded the part of his national security team that was responsible for responding to infectious disease outbreaks. The department also significantly scaled back its efforts to fight global health threats in the last couple of years. On top of all this, Trump slashed the budget of the CDC and imposed a hiring freeze in the first year of his administration resulting in 700 jobs vacancies.